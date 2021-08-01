Hungarian GP: Sebastian Vettel's second place at risk after insufficient fuel sample after race

Sebastian Vettel's second-place finish at the Hungarian GP is in considerable doubt due to a suspected fuel rules breach.

Vettel has been referred to the stewards by FIA F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer, who confirmed on Sunday evening that the German's Aston Martin car contained insufficient fuel at the end of the race.

The F1 regulations state that "competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken at any time during the event" - and only an insufficient 300ml could be removed from Vettel's car in Budapest.

A team representative was summoned to the stewards at 7.20pm UK time.

"After the race it was checked on car number 05 whether a 1.0 litre sample of fuel could be taken from the car," read Bauer's statement. "It was possible to take only a 0.3 litre sample following the procedures laid out in Article 6.6.4 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations.

"Therefore I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration, as this is not in compliance with Article 6.6.2 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations."

Vettel, who secured his best Aston Martin finish on Sunday, stopped his Aston Martin on-track after the chequered flag and returned to the pits on foot.

If he is disqualified, Lewis Hamilton would move up to second place, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz would take third.

