Sebastian Vettel Hungarian GP disqualification: Aston Martin confirm appeal and right of review request

Aston Martin have confirmed they are pressing ahead with an appeal against Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from second place in the Hungarian GP.

In addition, the team have initiated a right of review request into the decision to exclude their car for a fuel rules breach as they state they "discovered significant new evidence" in the case.

Vettel's car was disqualified as the FIA technical delegate was unable to take the mandatory 1-litre fuel sample after the race, with only 0.3 litres able to be extracted.

However, the team argued there was still more fuel left in the car which was unable to be pumped out.

In their statement on Thursday night, Aston Martin said their data showed there was 1.74 litres of fuel left in the car after the race.

Under the provisional results, Vettel's exclusion promoted Lewis Hamilton from third to second in the finishing order with the extra points increasing his title advantage over Max Verstappen to eight points.

Despite benefitting from the ruling, Hamilton said on his Instagram story on Monday: "I'm so gutted for Seb. It is always an honour to be on the podium with you and you deserved this result. What you are doing at your new team is amazing, keep fighting and pushing. See you on track soon."

Aston Martin also dropped back behind AlphaTauri to seventh in the Constructors' Championship.

Their statement read: "Since the team's data indicated that there was more than 1.0 litre of fuel in the car after the race - 1.74 litres according to the data - the team immediately reserved its right to appeal, and has requested a right of review alongside the appeal procedure, as a result of having discovered significant new evidence relevant to the sanction which was unavailable to it at the time of the FIA stewards' decision."

A right of review request has now been submitted to the FIA after successive races. Red Bull attempted to challenge the British GP stewards' ruling on the collision between Hamilton and Verstappen at Silverstone but, despite presenting what they believed was fresh evidence, the case was thrown out.