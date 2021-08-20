Belgian GP schedule: F1 2021 season and Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen title fight prepares to resume
The gripping 2021 F1 campaign resumes from August 27 at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium; Triple-header of races opens second part of season with Hamilton-Verstappen title duel finely poised; Watch live only on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 20/08/21 2:57pm
Formula 1 is almost back from its summer break and ready to begin a relentless phase of the 2021 season with five races scheduled in six weeks.
F1's teams and drivers have spent much of the three weeks since the dramatic events of the Hungarian GP on August 1 recharging their batteries for what lies ahead through the late summer and autumn, with all factories completing two-week shutdowns during the break.
And although aspects of the remainder of this season's calendar remain uncertain due to Covid-19, what is clear is that with as many as 12 more rounds to take place between the end of August and the middle of December, the action is going to come incredibly thick and fast.
The next five scheduled races in F1 2021
August 29: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
September 5: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
September 12: Italian GP, Monza (Sprint weekend)
September 26: Russian GP, Sochi
October 3: Turkish GP, Istanbul Park
Opening that intense sequence is the Belgian Grand Prix from legendary Spa-Francorchamps, live on Sky Sports F1 on August 27-29, when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will renew what has already developed into a title fight for the ages after the season's opening 11 rounds.
This time next week...— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 20, 2021
We're back on track 😍
Who can't wait for the #BelgianGP? 🙋♀️🙋♂️#SkyF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/Gu2UGZtwGu
That duel resumes with Hamilton holding a slender eight-point lead over his Red Bull rival - the equivalent of one sixth-placed finish. Mercedes, meanwhile, are only 12 points clear of Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship.
F1 track action resumes at Spa on the morning of Friday, August 27, with Sky F1 first on air live from the Spa paddock the day before in The F1 Show.
Sky Sports F1's Belgian Grand Prix schedule
Thursday, August 26
5pm: The F1 Show Live (also live on Sky F1 YouTube)
6pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday, August 27
9.05am: F3 Practice Live
10am: Belgian GP Practice One Live (Session starts at 10.30am)
12.50pm: F3 Qualifying Live
1.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two Live (Session starts at 2pm)
Saturday, August 28
9.25am: F3 Sprint Race One Live
10.45am: Belgian GP Practice Three Live (Session starts at 11am)
1pm: Belgian GP Qualifying Build-Up Live
2pm: BELGIAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE
4.45pm: F3 Sprint Race Two Live
9.30am: F3 Feature Race Live
12.30pm: Belgian GP Grand Prix Sunday Live
2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!
4pm: Belgian GP Chequered Flag Live
6pm: Belgian GP Highlights