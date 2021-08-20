Belgian GP schedule: F1 2021 season and Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen title fight prepares to resume

Formula 1 is almost back from its summer break and ready to begin a relentless phase of the 2021 season with five races scheduled in six weeks.

F1's teams and drivers have spent much of the three weeks since the dramatic events of the Hungarian GP on August 1 recharging their batteries for what lies ahead through the late summer and autumn, with all factories completing two-week shutdowns during the break.

And although aspects of the remainder of this season's calendar remain uncertain due to Covid-19, what is clear is that with as many as 12 more rounds to take place between the end of August and the middle of December, the action is going to come incredibly thick and fast.

The next five scheduled races in F1 2021

August 29: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

September 5: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September 12: Italian GP, Monza (Sprint weekend)

September 26: Russian GP, Sochi

October 3: Turkish GP, Istanbul Park

Opening that intense sequence is the Belgian Grand Prix from legendary Spa-Francorchamps, live on Sky Sports F1 on August 27-29, when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will renew what has already developed into a title fight for the ages after the season's opening 11 rounds.

That duel resumes with Hamilton holding a slender eight-point lead over his Red Bull rival - the equivalent of one sixth-placed finish. Mercedes, meanwhile, are only 12 points clear of Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship.

F1 track action resumes at Spa on the morning of Friday, August 27, with Sky F1 first on air live from the Spa paddock the day before in The F1 Show.

Sky Sports F1's Belgian Grand Prix schedule

Thursday, August 26

5pm: The F1 Show Live (also live on Sky F1 YouTube)

6pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, August 27

9.05am: F3 Practice Live

10am: Belgian GP Practice One Live (Session starts at 10.30am)

12.50pm: F3 Qualifying Live

1.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two Live (Session starts at 2pm)

Saturday, August 28

9.25am: F3 Sprint Race One Live

10.45am: Belgian GP Practice Three Live (Session starts at 11am)

1pm: Belgian GP Qualifying Build-Up Live

2pm: BELGIAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE

4.45pm: F3 Sprint Race Two Live

9.30am: F3 Feature Race Live12.30pm: Belgian GP Grand Prix Sunday Live4pm: Belgian GP Chequered Flag Live6pm: Belgian GP Highlights