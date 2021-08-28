F1 reveals revised 2021 race calendar for final months of season with campaign to run to 22 rounds

The 2021 Formula 1 season will now run to 22 races as part of a revised schedule for the remainder of the year.

As F1 continues to navigate the challenges posed by Covid-19 around the world, the sport has rejigged a number of dates following the recent cancellations of events in Japan and Australia.

Although the season will now run to one race fewer than originally planned, a 22-race campaign remains a record for the sport.

What's different on the latest 2021 calendar?

Turkey moves one week later to October 10 to create a standalone event

Mexico moved back by one week to form a new triple-header with Brazil and a TBC event

The TBC race on November 21 to be confirmed in forthcoming weeks.

🚨Some breaking news on how the rest of the 2021 F1 calendar now looks...#SkyF1 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/6Vo0txzcYe — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 28, 2021

"We are very pleased to announce the updates to the 2021 calendar following extensive discussions with the promoters and national authorities," said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

"The pandemic continues to present the season with challenges but we have proven we can adapt and we are confident we can deliver a record-breaking 22 races this year despite a global pandemic."

"I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey for their patience and flexibility and we will provide the details of the final addition soon. This season is proving to be an incredible battle on the track and this is hugely exciting for our fans around the world and we look forward to the intensity continuing in the races ahead."

