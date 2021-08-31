Formula 1 championship standings as Max Verstappen cuts Lewis Hamilton lead after Belgian GP
Max Verstappen has cut Lewis Hamilton's title lead to just three points after the Belgian GP washout - check out the full F1 championship standings below.
Last Updated: 31/08/21 10:23am
The new Driver Championship standings
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|202.5
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|199.5
|3) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|113
|4) Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|108
|5) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|104
|6) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|83.5
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|82
|8) Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|56
|9) Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|54
|10) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|42
|11) Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|38
|12) Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|35
|13) Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|18
|14) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|18
|15) George Russell
|Williams
|13
|16) Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|7
|17) Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|18) Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1
|19) Mick Schumacher
|Alfa Romeo
|0
|20) Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|0
The new Constructor Championship standings
|Team
|Points
|1) Mercedes
|310.5
|2) Red Bull
|303.5
|3) McLaren
|169
|4) Ferrari
|165.5
|5) Alpine
|80
|6) AlphaTauri
|72
|7) Aston Martin
|53
|8) Williams
|20
|9) Alfa Romeo
|3
|10) Haas
|0