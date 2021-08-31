F1 News

Formula 1 championship standings as Max Verstappen cuts Lewis Hamilton lead after Belgian GP

Max Verstappen has cut Lewis Hamilton's title lead to just three points after the Belgian GP washout - check out the full F1 championship standings below.

Last Updated: 31/08/21 10:23am

The new Driver Championship standings

Driver Team Points
1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 202.5
2) Max Verstappen Red Bull 199.5
3) Lando Norris McLaren 113
4) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 108
5) Sergio Perez Red Bull 104
6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 83.5
7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 82
8) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 56
9) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 54
10) Esteban Ocon Alpine 42
11) Fernando Alonso Alpine 38
12) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 35
13) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 18
14) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18
15) George Russell Williams 13
16) Nicholas Latifi Williams 7
17) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 2
18) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1
19) Mick Schumacher Alfa Romeo 0
20) Nikita Mazepin Haas 0

The new Constructor Championship standings

Team Points
1) Mercedes 310.5
2) Red Bull 303.5
3) McLaren 169
4) Ferrari 165.5
5) Alpine 80
6) AlphaTauri 72
7) Aston Martin 53
8) Williams 20
9) Alfa Romeo 3
10) Haas 0

