Italian GP: Valtteri Bottas tops qualifying ahead of F1 title contenders to head sprint race grid

Watch as Valtteri Bottas pipped Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to ensure he'll start at the front for tomorrow's F1 Sprint! Watch as Valtteri Bottas pipped Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to ensure he'll start at the front for tomorrow's F1 Sprint!

Valtteri Bottas produced a sensational final lap to upstage title challengers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to set the pace in Italian GP qualifying and secure the leading grid spot for Saturday's F1 Sprint.

Monza, the fastest circuit on the calendar, is staging the second edition of the sport's new trial format with qualifying setting the grid for Saturday's 18-lap mini race, the results of which then set the grid for the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

On the week he was confirmed as leaving Mercedes at the end of the year to be replaced by George Russell, Bottas went from fifth to first on the final laps of Q3 to pip team-mate Hamilton to the head of the grid.

"Congratulations to Valtteri, he did a mega lap," said Hamilton, who held provisional pole but lapped 0.096s slower than Bottas on the final attempts. "It was looking good for us until the end but then he went quicker, and I just couldn't match it."

The catch for Bottas' weekend is that he will take grid penalties for engine changes, but they will not be triggered until Sunday - when he will start the grand prix from last place on the second grid of the weekend.

Max Verstappen, the three-point championship leader, had his hands full to stay in touch with Mercedes appearing better suited to the high-speed circuit than Red Bull and claimed third place on the grid.

Sebastian Vettel flies out of the pit lane as Lewis Hamilton is going past and Aston Martin mechanic is nearly knocked over! Sebastian Vettel flies out of the pit lane as Lewis Hamilton is going past and Aston Martin mechanic is nearly knocked over!

Indeed the Dutchman only just held off the flying Mercedes-powered McLarens, with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finishing within half a tenth of the Red Bull in fourth and fifth respectively.

Verstappen benefitted from a lap-time-boosting 'tow' from team-mate Sergio Perez, who sacrificed some performance of his own and ended up down in ninth place. Without that, the Dutchman would likely have been on the third row.

"We struggled a little more than we wanted in practice but I think we recovered quite well in qualifying," said Verstappen. "I'm still happy to be third, and hopefully in the race we can be a little bit closer."

Saturday's F1 Sprint takes place at 3.30pm live on Sky Sports F1, with the Italian GP at 2pm on Sunday.

The top three finishers on Saturday are awarded points (three for first, two for second, one for third).

A hare-y moment for George Russell during his qualifying session in Monza A hare-y moment for George Russell during his qualifying session in Monza

Italian GP Qualifying: Top 10

1) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Lando Norris, McLaren

5) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

6) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

7) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

10) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Full Qualifying Results

Lewis Hamilton hails Valtteri Bottas' pole lap after finishing just behind his team-mate Lewis Hamilton hails Valtteri Bottas' pole lap after finishing just behind his team-mate

Bottas in front as Mercedes stamp authority around Monza

F1's experimental format made its debut to largely positive reviews at the British GP in July with overtaking-friendly Monza selected as the venue for the second trial.

While still important, the Friday evening qualifying session is slightly less crucial than normal given drivers still have a chance on Saturday in a racing situation to gain positions for the main grid on Sunday.

But with points on offer for the top three finishers in the sprint, the battle for the leading starting positions for the first leg of the weekend remains critical amid a championship battle of such fine margins.

It was therefore a very encouraging start to the event for Mercedes, who lead the Constructors' Championship but have won only one of the last nine races.

Hamilton had topped the earlier practice session and appeared favourite for qualifying, particularly after pacing Q1 and Q2.

Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen talk after qualifying of the Italian GP Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen talk after qualifying of the Italian GP

The seven-time champion was again ahead on the first runs of the final shootout but Bottas, 0.4s adrift as they started the final laps, found more pace in the final reckoning.

"I feel good, I feel relaxed now that everything is sorted for the future," said the Finn, who will join Alfa Romeo next year. "The car was so good today."

More to follow...