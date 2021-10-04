Stefano Domenicali exclusive: F1 boss on 2022 and plans for Sprint to fill 'one third' of calendar

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has told Sky Sports News that the 2022 calendar is set to be 23 races and finish in mid-November - the earliest season end in over a decade.

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has revealed in an exclusive interview that next year's planned 23-race calendar is set for the earliest season's finish in over a decade, while a third of it could include Sprint events.

Speaking to Sky Sports News' Craig Slater following the sport's Qatar announcement, the F1 CEO - while saying a full 2022 calendar reveal wouldn't be until October 15 - disclosed key details about the schedule.

F1 2022 is set for the record-breaking 23 races which were planned for 2021 before cancellations, while it is also due to start in March and finish in the middle of November.

Avoiding football's winter World Cup, that would be the earliest finish to a season since 2010.

"I can anticipate that, for sure, the calendar will be done with 23 races," said Domenicali, who has been proud of F1's efforts of forming a global schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of course we will be very respectful towards the Covid regulations issued around the world from the different governments. But that is our aim that F1 can give this sign of hope and to go to normal things to enjoy."

He then explained: "The idea is to make sure there is the right rhythm to the calendar. There are of course considerations related to periods to make sure logistically the flow has to be right.

"One thing I can tell you, without discovering too many things is that next year the season will start in the middle of March and will finish in the middle of November."

The new F1 Sprint format will be used at "one third" of the planned 23-race 2022 calendar, according to F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

The F1 boss wouldn't go into detail about what race is where, although the new Miami GP is already confirmed for May while the campaign is expected to start in Bahrain and finish in Abu Dhabi. Races in Imola and Turkey are also under consideration.

He did however reveal that there would be more Sprint events than we have seen this season.

The new F1 Sprint, a short Saturday race that sets the grid for Sunday's showpiece Grand Prix, has been trialled at two 2021 events so far - on incident-filled weekends at Silverstone and Monza - while another is planned for Brazil.

According to Domenicali, the success of those three-day weekends has led to F1 planning to use the format much more in 2022, possibly at seven or eight rounds.

Watch the full interview with Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali as he speaks to Sky Sports News' Craig Slater about the F1 calendar, the sport's future, Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen and much more.

"We said at the beginning of the year there would be three tests this year to make sure we have the right plan for the future," he said. "The vast majority of the comments we received were super positive. Promoters are super happy because there is something new and important on Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

"We are receiving this positive feedback therefore we need to know next year we have a great plan where we will consider also the points highlighted by people who did not like this format. Generally speaking it has been an incredible success.

"I can say we will not go everywhere with the Sprint qualy format. It is something we want to keep for one third of the races more or less and to connect with a certain different way of giving rewards and points and to connect with specific circuits that as you know would make the difference.

"So there is a lot of food for thought. We will involve all the stakeholders: broadcasters, drivers, teams, promoters and fans. We won't forget our role is to take the right decision and to consider all the points and points of view of everyone."

More to follow.