Danica Patrick joins Sky Sports F1 team for United States GP

Motor racing icon Danica Patrick is joining Sky Sports F1 for her home United States GP this weekend.

Patrick, widely renowned as the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel racing, will be part of our bumper punditry team providing analysis on all the action from Austin, Texas.

The Circuit of the Americas race, live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event on 8pm on Sunday, is the first of six to finish the season as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's title battle heads for a thrilling finale.

"I'm really excited," said Patrick, one of motorsport's greatest-ever female drivers, who called time on a remarkable career in 2018.

"I love the fact that we've got Lewis trying to be the GOAT with most wins, most poles and most championships, and he's really looking to win his eighth, against someone who's young, hungry and just dying to make that not happen for him. It's been so interesting to watch."

Patrick is no stranger to competitive fast racing, having broken both barriers and records as a revered and much-lauded driver.

She first made her name Stateside in IndyCar, and on her Indianapolis 500 debut in 2005 became the first woman to lead, and secure a top-five finish at the famous Brickyard.

Patrick continued to shine in subsequent seasons and three years later won the Indy Japan 300. She is still the only female driver to have claimed victory in an IndyCar series race.

Patrick switched to America's other major motorsport series NASCAR in 2013 and set more records, particularly impressing in the Daytona 500 before stopping full-time racing in 2017 and racing altogether a year later.

She will be part of our presentation and punditry team this weekend at the United States GP, alongside Jenson Button and Martin Brundle.

The track action at COTA starts on Friday, with another fascinating Grand Prix in store.

Sky Sports F1's live United States GP schedule

Thursday

9pm: The F1 Show Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

11pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

5pm: Practice One Live (session starts 5.30pm)

8.45pm: Practice Two Live (session starts 9pm)

Saturday

6.45pm: Practice Three Live (session starts 7pm)

8.30pm: Special build-up show, Rivals: Hamilton vs Verstappen (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9pm: Qualifying build-up live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10pm: United States GP Qualifying Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: USA Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10pm: Chequered Flag USA Live

11.30pm: United States GP Highlights