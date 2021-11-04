Mexico City GP: When to watch the F1 race, qualifying and practice live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend

Formula 1's gripping season and title run-in continues with one of the most colourful and energetic events on the whole calendar at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.

Two weeks after another tense Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton duel went in the Dutchman's favour in Texas, F1 is back in North America and returning to the atmospheric Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the first time in two years.

Verstappen's USA win means he holds a 12-point lead over Hamilton, but with five races still to go - including three in successive weekends from Mexico - it remains all to play for between the grid's big two, plus respective teams Red Bull and Mercedes.

With a six-hour time difference between Mexico and the UK, it is more of those prime-time slots for Sky Sports F1 viewers to watch the action live this weekend:

Qualifying is at 8pm on Saturday, with build-up from 7pm

The Mexico City Grand Prix starts at 7pm on Sunday, with build-up from 5.30pm

The live coverage starts on Thursday night from Mexico City with The F1 Show at 10pm, while the track action gets underway from 5.30pm on Friday.

Sky Sports F1's Mexico City GP schedule

Thursday

10pm: The F1 Show Live*

11pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

5pm: Practice One Live (Session starts at 5.30pm)

8.45pm: Practice Two Live (Session starts at 9pm)

Saturday

4.45pm: Practice Three Live (Session starts at 5pm)

7pm: Qualifying Build-up Live

8pm: MEXICAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE*

9.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Live

7pm: THE MEXICAN GRAND PRIX LIVE*

9pm: Chequered Flag Live*

10pm: Ted's Notebook Live

*simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event