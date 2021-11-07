Mexico City GP: Max Verstappen takes runaway victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton to grow F1 title lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive how Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the lead of the Mexico City GP, with Valtteri Bottas sent spinning back from pole Relive how Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the lead of the Mexico City GP, with Valtteri Bottas sent spinning back from pole

Max Verstappen secured a dominant win in the Mexico City GP to take a potentially significant victory in his quest to end Lewis Hamilton's reign as world champion, opening his title lead to 19 points with just four races to go.

Hamilton just held off Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team-mate, for second place but first and third still represented a big result for Red Bull after surprisingly being outqualified by Mercedes on Saturday.

Verstappen made light work of the Valtteri Bottas-Hamilton front row by slipstreaming past both on the outside at the start, decisively claiming a lead he never relinquished outside of the pit stops.

To compound first-lap matters for the world champions, polesitter Bottas was then spun around into the first corner by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo which dropped him to the back of the field.

Perez ran longer than Hamilton before his sole pit stop but could not quite make his tyre advantage count to secure Red Bull a one-two. Nonetheless, he becomes the first Mexican to finish on the podium at his home event in the 21 editions of the race.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly took a brilliant fourth ahead of the Ferraris.

Mexico City GP Result: Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

5) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

8) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

9) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

10) Lando Norris, McLaren