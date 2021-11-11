Sao Paulo GP: When to watch the F1 race, sprint and qualifying live on Sky Sports this weekend

Could the Sao Paulo GP prove decisive in the title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton?

The return of the Sprint is certain to provide some added spice in Brazil to what has been an epic title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton - and you can watch the Sao Paulo GP all live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Just one week after Verstappen dominated in Mexico and with four races remaining in five frantic weeks, F1 returns to South America for the first time in two years at the iconic Interlagos track.

The Dutchman is in pole position to win a first world title, having established a 19-point lead thanks to his win in Mexico City.

However, with Verstappen and Hamilton having collided in Sunday's races after both previous Sprints this season at Silverstone and Monza, who knows what is set to unfold in Brazil between the grid's big two, plus respective teams Red Bull and Mercedes.

🇧🇷 👀



𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖 𝙡𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙 𝙘𝙖𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙙…



Who can forget this Max Verstappen vs Esteban Ocon moment from 2018!#BrazilGP | #SkyF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/exBfcw9lct — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 11, 2021

There's three days of competitive action this weekend with qualifying on Friday, the short Sprint 'race' on the Saturday and the showpiece Sao Paulo GP on the Sunday.

The key times for the weekend are:

Qualifying starts at 7pm on Friday, with build-up from 6pm

The F1 Sprint starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, with build-up from 6.30pm

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix starts at 5pm on Sunday, with build-up from 3.30pm

The live coverage starts on Thursday night from Sao Paulo with The F1 Show at 7.30pm, while the track action gets underway from 3.30pm on Friday.

Sky Sports F1's Sao Paulo GP schedule

Thursday

7.30pm: The F1 Show Live

8.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

3pm: Practice One Live (session starts 3.30pm)

6pm: Qualifying Build-Up Live

7pm: SAO PAULO GP QUALIFYING LIVE*

Saturday

2.30pm: Practice Two Live (session starts 3pm)

6.30pm: F1 Sprint Build-Up Live

7.30pm: SAO PAULO GP SPRINT LIVE*

9pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook Live

Sunday

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Live

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX LIVE**

7pm: Chequered Flag Live*

8pm: Ted's Notebook Live

*simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event

**simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm