Martin Brundle's Formula 1 Grid Walk and its headline-making return at United States GP

After nearly two years away due to F1 restrictions around Covid-19, Martin Brundle's famed Grid Walk was finally able to return in its full form at the United States GP live on Sky Sports F1 - and it certainly made an impact.

A staple in F1 broadcasting in the UK for almost 25 years, the Grid Walk is the 10 minutes of unscripted TV before the race when Martin roams the pit straight to chat to drivers, team bosses, celebrities and other personnel just as the tension and anticipation ramps up to the looming race start.

The hits and misses over the years have become part of Grid Walk folklore and its return on a celebrity-filled race day in Austin created another memorable chapter, particularly when Martin started interviewing Megan Thee Stallion, the American rapper and three-time Grammy Award winner.

What followed ended up making headlines well outside the sport and, in a feature for Sky F1's race show at last week's Mexico City GP, Ted Kravitz looked back at what has become probably the most-talked about Grid Walk of all time. Watch the feature in the video at the top of the page.

For the avoidance of doubt I don’t care who visits the F1 grid, the more the merrier. Talk to me, ignore me, shove, wave, hug, call me names, whatever makes you happy. All I ask is that you soak up the atmosphere, enjoy the privilege. I’ve not asked for any grid protocol changes — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) November 9, 2021

From Mexico, F1 informed that security personnel are not permitted on the grid, where access restrictions and security are already in place. Any guests, meanwhile, who do not wish to give interviews when approached by media are asked to politely decline requests.

Two weeks on and the events of Austin were certainly not lost on one quick-witted assistant in Mexico when Martin pretended to walk off with the Oscar won by Travon Free after interviewing the writer and director.

