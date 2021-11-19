Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes denied right of review request to stewards over incident in Sao Paulo GP

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the on-board footage from Max Verstappen's car that Mercedes highlighted as part of their right of review challenge in last week's controversial incident. Watch the on-board footage from Max Verstappen's car that Mercedes highlighted as part of their right of review challenge in last week's controversial incident.

Sao Paulo GP stewards have dismissed Mercedes' request to have the decision not to investigate Max Verstappen's defence against Lewis Hamilton last Sunday reviewed.

A hearing featuring both teams took place on the opening day of the Qatar GP weekend and deliberations stretched into Friday, but stewards ruled that, while video footage released from on-board Max Verstappen's car on Tuesday was duly a 'new' and 'relevant' element in the case it did not satisfy the third criteria of also being 'significant'.

"The stewards determine that the footage shows nothing exceptional that is particularly different from the other angles that were available to them at the time," read the verdict.

Friday's verdict means the result of last Sunday's race now definitively stands, with Verstappen leading Hamilton by 14 points with three rounds to go. This weekend's Qatar GP is live only on Sky Sports F1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes have been denied a right of review for Max Verstappen's defence from Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo GP. Mercedes have been denied a right of review for Max Verstappen's defence from Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo GP.

The lap-48 incident was 'noted' by Race Control but, after assessing the initial replays and angles available at the time during the race, they viewed it did not warrant further investigation for any possible penalty.

Hamilton won the race anyway after overtaking Verstappen 11 laps after the Turn Four controversy but any in-race penalty could have had an impact on whether he finished second or not.

Horner and Wolff react to stewards' verdict

Somewhat theatrically, the stewards' verdict on the matter was finally delivered while the Red Bull and Mercedes team bosses were sitting next to each other in what was already proving a tense team principals' press conference amid an increasingly acrimonious title fight.

"I was surprised at the hearing in the first place," said Red Bull's Christian Horner to Sky F1 in a later interview.

"We saw many incidents at Turn Four both in the sprint race and the actual grand prix that there was absolutely no action with.

"It was just two drivers obviously just outbraking themselves. If Lewis would have been smart he would have gone for the cut-back like Checo [Perez] did on Valtteri [Bottas]. The good thing is the book's closed on it and it's full focus on this weekend."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ted Kravitz and Damon Hill were at the SkyPad to look back at the incident involving title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo GP. Ted Kravitz and Damon Hill were at the SkyPad to look back at the incident involving title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo GP.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff already said before the news was delivered that he was not expecting anything to change because of their challenge and, giving his response to the formal verdict, then said: "I think we always knew this was not going to go anywhere.

"We weren't sure whether it was going to stop at that stage, there is no right of review, or whether the review was rejected. That's fine but it's more the principle. Should there be decisions on that case? What is the interpretation of the stewards to such incidents. Now you have to move on and do the best possible job in this race and the next one."

Wolff added: "What have we achieved? I think we have achieved a public discussion around it because I see a risk that we will see it happening in the next races, it could well end up in the stewards' room or the court room if people aren't happy with how it is being raced out there."

What did Max and Lewis say about the incident?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen insists he did nothing wrong in the way he defended against Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo GP. Max Verstappen insists he did nothing wrong in the way he defended against Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo GP.

Speaking while their respective teams were meeting with the stewards on Thursday, Verstappen and Hamilton each had their say on the events of last Sunday in their respective media sessions:

Verstappen: "As a driver, we know exactly what we can or cannot do in the car. We were fighting hard, braking late into the corner, the tyres are hot, and if I had turned more abrupt to the left you'd just spin off the track.

"That's why we are the drivers. We try to control the car."

Hamilton: "We've looked at it and have a different viewpoint naturally now, but I'm just putting all my energy into setting up the car and making sure I'm in the right headspace this weekend."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was delighted with his performance in Sao Paulo, but he's refusing to get carried away as he bids to win a record eighth world title. Lewis Hamilton was delighted with his performance in Sao Paulo, but he's refusing to get carried away as he bids to win a record eighth world title.

When to watch this weekend live on Sky Sports F1

Friday

1.45pm: Practice Two Live (Session starts at 2pm)

Saturday

10.45am: Practice Three Live (Session starts at 11am)

1pm: Qualifying build-up Live

2pm: Qatar GP Qualifying Live*

3.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday

12.30pm: Race build-up - Grand Prix Sunday Live

2pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX LIVE

4pm: Race reaction - Chequered Flag Live

5pm: Ted's Notebook Live

6pm: Qatar GP highlights

*Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event