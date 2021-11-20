Qatar GP Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton romps to pole ahead of title rival Max Verstappen as Mercedes shine

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole position ahead of Max Verstappen for the Qatar GP after an utterly dominant qualifying performance, underlining his form heading into the championship's crucial final races.

In F1's first-ever shootout at Doha's Losail circuit, hosting round 20 of 22 this year, Hamilton was in control throughout and topped Q1 and Q2 before stretching an even bigger gap to his rival in the closing stages.

Hamilton finished his sublime final Q3 lap 0.455s ahead of the title-leading Verstappen, the largest margin between the pair in a dry qualifying session this year with Mercedes stealing a march on Red Bull.

"That last lap was beautiful - it was a really sweet lap," said Hamilton.

Split by just 14 points in the standings, Hamilton and Verstappen will line up on the front row together for the seventh time this season in Sunday's must-watch race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 2pm.

Valtteri Bottas, who had appeared the man to beat heading into qualifying, was a surprising two tenths further back in third, although Verstappen's Sunday mission will be made harder by Sergio Perez's absence from the top positions.

Perez will start only 11th in the other Red Bull after being knocked out in Q2 under the bright Saturday night lights.

Pierre Gasly qualified fourth for AlphaTauri despite a dramatic final-lap puncture after his front wing broke over the kerbs, with the Frenchman almost inadvertently wrecking drivers' laps as he grounded to a halt.

Fortunately, his first lap time was good enough to seal a second-row start, just ahead of an in-form Fernando Alonso - who equalled his qualifying best this season - and Lando Norris in the McLaren.

Norris will start the race sixth ahead of Carlos Sainz, with the close McLaren vs Ferrari battle continuing. Both teams also had a driver knocked out in Q2 - Daniel Ricciardo was a disappointing 14th and Charles Leclerc 13th.

Qatar GP Qualifying results - top 10

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

5) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

6) Lando Norris, McLaren

7) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

8) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

9) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

