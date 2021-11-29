Saudi Arabian GP: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend

Two more races, only one champion. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's epic title battle heads for its penultimate round this weekend with the first-ever Saudi Arabian GP - and you can watch all the action, and possibly the crowning of a champion, live on Sky Sports F1.

Verstappen and Hamilton, who have been closely-matched all season long, are split by just eight points ahead of the inaugural race at Jeddah's newly-built Corniche Circuit - officially the fastest street track in F1 history.

That points margin means Verstappen can clinch the title this weekend, but also means there is the very real prospect of a 'winner-takes-all' season finale in Abu Dhabi, with Hamilton and Mercedes the driver and team in form.

A new track with jeopardy at every corner and a championship on the line - it is set up to be a crucial and incredibly exciting weekend.

The key times are:

Qualifying is live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday at 5pm

The race is live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday at 5.30pm

What is the Saudi Arabia track like?

The Jeddah Corniche track joins F1 as its newest street circuit, with a specially-built layout designed to encourage fast wheel-to-wheel racing. And the drivers will not have seen anything much like it.

With an average speed of over 160mph, it only falls behind Monza in terms of the fastest on the whole calendar, all while surrounded by barriers and little run-off. Think the challenges and tight walls of Monaco, Singapore and Baku with the speed and flowing corners of Spa.

The track, located on the Corniche - a coastal resort area of Jeddah - alongside the Red Sea, will also be the second longest in F1 behind Spa, while it has 27 corners to contend with, most of which are high-speed turns.

Jeddah Corniche key track facts Circuit length 6.174km Corners 27 DRS zones 3 Race distance 50 laps

There are also set to be three DRS zones for the event to encourage overtaking, with straight-line speed certainly set to be a factor despite the number of turns.

"The design brings out the best of a modern street circuit but also has fast-paced free-flowing areas that will create fast speeds and overtaking opportunities," said F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn.

It will host the first F1 race in Saudi Arabia, although it is unlikely to be a permanent home for the races despite the country's lengthy deal for a spot on the calendar.

A purpose-built venue is being constructed closer to the capital of Riyadh, with the Jeddah Corniche track - which has been completed in less than a year - set to be used until around 2024.

When to watch this weekend live on Sky Sports F1

Thursday

6pm: The F1 Show Live*

7pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

10.45am: F2 Practice Live

1pm: F1 Practice One Live (session starts 1.30pm)*

3.15pm: F2 Qualifying Live

4.45pm: F1 Practice Two Live (session starts 4.45pm)*

Saturday

12.20pm: F2 Sprint Race 1 Live

1.45pm: F1 Practice Three Live (session starts 2pm)*

4pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying Build-up Live

5pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying Live

6.35pm: F2 Sprint Race 2 Live

8.30pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

2.15pm: F2 Feature Race Live

4pm: Grand Prix Sunday Live: Saudi Arabia**

5.30pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE*

7.30pm: Chequered Flag Live: Saudi Arabia

8.45pm: Ted's Notebook Live

9.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP Highlights

*simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event

**simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm