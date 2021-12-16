Lewis Hamilton: Toto Wolff says he can give no assurances British star will continue in F1 after Abu Dhabi pain

Mercedes' team principal Wolff says Hamilton and the team have been left "disillusioned" by events in Abu Dhabi and that they will "never get over" season finale.

Max Verstappen, on fresh tyres, overtook Hamilton on the race's final lap to claim the race win and world title after a controversial Safety Car restart procedure.

On Thursday, Mercedes announced they had withdrawn their appeal against the race result.

Hamilton signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes earlier in the season.

"It's going to take a long time for us to digest what has happened on Sunday. I don't think we will ever come over it, that's not possible," said Wolff.

"And certainly not him (Hamilton) as a driver. I would very much hope the two of us and the rest of the team we can work through the events... But he will never overcome the pain and the distress that was caused on Sunday."

Asked directly whether Hamilton, who turns 37 in January, would be back next year, Wolff indicated that was not a certainty.

"I would very much hope Lewis continues racing because he is the greatest driver of all time," he said.

"As a racer his heart will say I need to continue because he's at the peak of his game," he added. "But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday. He is a man with clear values."

Wolff said both he and Hamilton will not attend Thursday night's FIA prize-giving ceremony. Mercedes technical head James Allison would be in Paris to collect the trophy for the team's record-extending eighth Constructors' Championship.

"I won't be there because of my loyalty to Lewis and because of my own personal integrity," he said

Mercedes have withdrawn their appeal against the controversial finish to the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In their first comment about the events of last Sunday, Mercedes said they left Abu Dhabi in "disbelief of what we had just witnessed" in regards to the Safety Car procedure and lodged an appeal after the race "in the interest of sporting fairness".

The FIA, F1's governing body, issued a statement on Wednesday night in which they promised to conduct an "analysis and clarification exercise" on what unfolded, together with teams and drivers, to learn lessons for 2022.They also described the fallout from the controversy as "tarnishing the image of the championship".

Mercedes said that "together with Lewis, we have deliberated carefully over how to respond" to Sunday's race.

Having been in "constructive dialogue" with the FIA and F1, Mercedes said they welcomed the governing body's steps and now would work with stakeholders to "build a better Formula 1 - for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do".

Mercedes also made clear they would "hold the FIA accountable for this process".