FIA's new president confirmed as Mohammed Ben Sulayem in succession to Jean Todt at head of world motorsport

Mohammed ben Sulayem has been elected as the FIA's new president, becoming the most powerful person in world motorsport, in succession to the long-serving Jean Todt.

With Todt standing down after 12 years and maximum three terms in the role, Ben Sulayem won Friday's vote of the FIA General Assembly against Britain's Graham Stoker and becomes the first non-European president of motorsport's world governing body.

Ben Sulayem received 61.62 per cent of the vote.

Born in Dubai, the 60-year-old is a 14-time Middle East rally champion and has been vice-president for sport at the FIA, in addition to a member of the World Motor Sport Council.

"I am very honoured to have been elected FIA President at the conclusion of the Annual General Assembly in Paris today," he said. "I thank all the Member Clubs for their esteem and trust.

I am truly honoured to be elected President of the @FiA. Thank you all so much. I am humbled by the trust you’ve placed in me and the team and we pledge to govern in the interests of all members. pic.twitter.com/9E7TiG0PyG — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) December 17, 2021

"I congratulate Graham for his campaign and his engagement to the Federation. I wish to express my infinite gratitude in the name of the FIA and that of its Members to Jean Todt for all that has been achieved over the past 12 years. I am committed to pursuing the important work and make motor sport and mobility take further steps forward."

Congratulations to @Ben_Sulayem on becoming the @fia President as well as @FabiEcclestone , @robertreidwrc and the rest of their team!



Spent a good chunk of time chatting with Mohammed in Abu Dhabi last week. His vision for more transparency & structured governance is 👍🏽 👍🏽 — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 17, 2021

Among his election promises for the four-year term, Ben Sulayem has vowed to double motorsport participation, put the best-practice governance structures in place, and strengthen diversity and inclusion.

Although the FIA represents many forms of world motorsport and mobility groups, F1 is its showpiece championship and Ben Sulayem takes over five days after the hugely-controversial conclusion to the 2021 season.

On Thursday, and after discussions with Mercedes, the FIA promised to conduct a full analysis and review alongside teams and drivers to understand the events around the Safety Car in the closing laps of the Abu Dhabi and put in place lessons for the 2022 season.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, whose team remain deeply upset about the events of last Sunday's race - which they believe unfairly "robbed" Lewis Hamilton of the world title - has sad they will hold the governing body "accountable for their actions" on the implementing change.