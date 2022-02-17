Ferrari launch new Formula 1 car: Watch live as Italian team reveal their challenger for 2022 season

Launch season is well under way - and it is now the turn for the most famous Formula 1 team of them all to reveal their new car.

Ferrari, the sport's 31-time world champions, will take the wraps off their F175 car at 1pm, and you can watch it all via the stream above as well as on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel and Facebook page.

Expect a splash of red and black as Ferrari unveil their latest challenger from Italy.

With a talented driver line-up in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari are many paddock experts' dark horses for the new season. While the team are without a title in over a decade, they rebounded to third last season and have long been focusing on the 2022 rules revolution.