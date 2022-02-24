Formula One 'closely watching' Ukraine situation amid Russian GP uncertainty

Sochi has hosted the Russian Grand Prix since 2014

Formula One says it is "closely watching" events in Ukraine but offered no comment on whether September's Russian Grand Prix will go ahead.

The sport's bosses released a statement on Thursday after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine following President Vladimir Putin's order of a "specialised military operation".

The race in Sochi, which has been on the F1 calendar since 2014, is set to take place on September 25.

An F1 spokesperson said: "Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is inconceivable that the Champions League final should take place in St Petersburg in Russia given the political situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is inconceivable that the Champions League final should take place in St Petersburg in Russia given the political situation in Ukraine.

"We will continue to monitor the situation very closely."

The Russian race at Sochi's Olympic Park is due to move to Igora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg, from 2023.

Meanwhile, Haas - whose title sponsor is Russian company Uralkali and who have a Russian driver in Nikita Mazepin - withdrew team boss Guenther Steiner from the pre-season testing press conference on Thursday.

Mazepin, F1's only Russian driver, told Sky Sports News on Wednesday that he was "not struggling" with the situation and that he expected the Russian Grand Prix to go ahead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haas driver Nikita Mazepin is confident the Russian GP will go ahead and is a 'supporter of sport without politics'. Haas driver Nikita Mazepin is confident the Russian GP will go ahead and is a 'supporter of sport without politics'.

"I'm not struggling at all because I've always been a big supporter of sports without politics," the Haas driver said during pre-season testing in Barcelona.

"Of course, from the understanding that we've had with Formula 1, the race is going and you will surely see me there."

UEFA on Thursday announced its executive committee would hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday, with European football's governing body already having been understood to be considering moving this season's Champions League final away from St Petersburg.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there is "no chance" Russia will be allowed to host major football tournaments as a result of its decision to "invade a sovereign country".