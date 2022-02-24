F1 Testing, Day two: Charles Leclerc fastest for Ferrari as Red Bull lose time after gearbox issue

Charles Leclerc set the fastest time on day two of testing in Barcelona

Charles Leclerc topped the timesheet for Ferrari on day two of pre-season testing, as Red Bull lost valuable time in Barcelona following a gearbox issue on Sergio Perez's car.

McLaren had looked set to top the standings for a second successive day, but in a reversal of Wednesday's proceedings, Daniel Ricciardo was pushed off top spot by Leclerc's 1:19.689, which was just over a tenth of a second of Lando Norris' top time from the opening day.

The Australian ultimately ended up third, as Pierre Gasly posted the second-fastest time of the day for AlphaTauri, with Mercedes' new driver George Russell fourth.

Russell completed an encouraging 65 laps, after Lewis Hamilton experienced a limited morning session during which he was able to complete just 40 laps and ended up at the bottom of the day's timesheet.

A gearbox issue saw Sergio Perez stop on track during the morning session

However, Mercedes' total of 105 laps was still significantly greater than the 78 managed by rivals Red Bull, with Perez missing about two hours' worth of running time after a gearbox issue saw him stop on track and bring out the first red flag of the week, shortly before the end of the morning session.

