Formula 1: Who will be a breakout star in 2022? The contenders as new opportunities arise for drivers

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were in a league of their own last year during an incredible title battle - partly helped by their Mercedes and Red Bull cars being so much faster than the rest.

But with new rules set to shake up the sport and close up the pack, there are plenty of drivers lining up to be known as F1's next big star.

Who will we be thinking of one of F1's elite come the end of 2022? Let's look at the contenders...

George Russell, Mercedes

Age: 24. Races: 60. Teams: Williams, Mercedes. Wins: 0. Poles: 0. Podiums: 1. Points: 19. Best qualifying: 2nd (x2). Best race: 2nd (x1)

Nobody has a better chance to rise - both up the grid and in fans' estimations - than George Russell this year.

Despite spending his first three seasons at the back with Williams, Russell has to many displayed the makings of a future world champion during his F1 career, consistently extracting the maximum out of his car - particularly in qualifying where he has a quite incredible record - while also showing maturity beyond his years.

It has been obvious for a while that it was a matter of when and not if Mercedes decided to end his 'loan' at Williams and pair him up with Lewis Hamilton, and Russell now gets his big chance in 2022.

He is verging on the complete package for Mercedes. Still young but with F1 experience, extremely successful when also taking into his junior career into account, and also as much a proven commodity as the team could hope for given he shone when stepping in for Hamilton back in Bahrain two years ago.

This, meanwhile, is not just a golden ticket for Russell in terms of landing with the sport's eight-time world champions, it is also a win-win as not many will expect him to defeat Hamilton in his first season. Beat F1's most successful driver in his maiden season, and Russell's career could be made.

"We expect a lot from him but maybe people don't expect him to win a championship in a first car that allows him to have that chance," said Sky F1's Anthony Davidson. "That would make him a star.

"Can he break out of the mould of someone who can just qualify well, and become rock-solid, top the timesheets every session and be a race winner, fight for a championship? This is his moment to shine."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Age: 24. Races: 80. Teams: Sauber, Ferrari. Wins: 2. Poles: 8. Podiums: 13. Points: 560. Best qualifying: 1st (x8). Best race: 1st (x2)

A breakout star? With eight poles and two wins? I know, I know - but after two years stuck in the midfield in an underperforming Ferrari, perhaps people have forgotten just how special Charles Leclerc is. And maybe 2022 is the year he proves his standing as a perennial title contender.

In truth, Leclerc has shown he has it ever since joining the F1 grid back in 2018. The Monegasque was an immediate wonder back at Sauber before Ferrari unsurprisingly immediately lifted their young star to the senior team.

And Leclerc, remember, was the man who effectively ended Vettel's career in red. While Ferrari openly said Vettel was their No 1 driver, Leclerc quickly put paid to that idea, asserting himself as not just the four-time world champion's equal, but as the faster driver. 2019, indeed, was a stunning year for Leclerc as he claimed more poles than any other driver as well as two victories - including at the Ferrari-mad Monza.

But then, Ferrari's slump happened. Unable to compete at the front consistently with the Scuderia's package from the last two years, Leclerc has only been able to show his talent in spurts - and he has still claimed unexpected poles and podiums. Granted, he would have been expected to beat Carlos Sainz last year, although the Spaniard outscoring him is more testament to his talent than a disappointing year for Leclerc.

And now, with Ferrari seemingly back in contention, Leclerc has his chance to prove himself again.

"We've seen Leclerc's talent in the past," said Sky F1's Johnny Herbert. "He's showed he's got what it takes from a mental point of view."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Age: 22. Races: 6. Teams: McLaren. Wins: 0. Poles: 1. Podiums: 5. Points: 306. Best qualifying: 1st (x1). Best race: 2nd (x1)

You might argue that Lando Norris has been F1's breakout star from the last few seasons, although as he's still without a race victory and still yet to go toe to toe consistently with the sport's major stars, he qualifies here.

Lando has been quite the prodigy since arriving to F1 as Britain's youngest-ever driver in 2019. His first year was solid rather than spectacular after graduating from F2 but, aided by a McLaren that has been frequently leading the midfield in 2020 and '21, he has become a remarkably consistent performer, combining his infectious and jovial personality with fierce and fast racing.

Last year in particular was very impressive.

Joined by race-winner Daniel Ricciardo at the Woking team, even Norris himself admitted he thought he may not be the team's leading driver. But Lando didn't just beat the experienced former Red Bull man, he dominated him.

Norris also racked up four podiums and really should have had his maiden win in Russia, when he scored his first pole and drove so beautifully before the late rain caught him and McLaren out. That victory will come soon enough though, potentially this season with McLaren hoping to get even closer to the front.

"I think there's a good chance he wins a race this year," said Herbert. "Lando is getting better and better, his maturity is coming through and he always had the skills."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Age: 27. Races: 140. Teams: Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari. Wins: 0. Poles: 0. Podiums: 6. Points: 536.5. Best qualifying: 2nd (x1). Best race: 2nd (x2).

The oldest driver on this list, Carlos Sainz has been somewhat of an F1 journeyman despite his relatively tender years - but all the signs are that he has found a home at Ferrari and that he could be a force in 2022.

Sainz emerged at Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso and immediately shone alongside fellow youngster Max Verstappen. But while the pair were evenly-matched, it was Verstappen who was called up to the Red Bull senior team in 2016. The Dutchman, of course, hasn't looked back - but for Sainz he would have to be patient on his F1 journey.

Unwilling to stick around at Toro Rosso, Sainz moved to Renault - where it never really worked out for the Spaniard - before we saw him reach the potential it was always evident he had at McLaren. The two years at McLaren - which included two sixth-place finishes in the championship - rejuvenated Sainz's career and, unable to turn the mighty Ferrari down last year, he has kicked on even more since.

Expected to play second fiddle to Leclerc in his rookie campaign in red, Sainz actually outscored his talented team-mate and claimed four podiums last year. Expect the pair to be evenly matched again in 2022 as Ferrari and Sainz go hunting wins, while the Italian giants will surely extend his contract soon.

"It would be great to see Carlos Sainz win his first race," said Sky F1's Karun Chandhok. "I think he drove really well last year and it would be amazing to see him get that first win."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Age: 26. Races: 86. Teams: Toro Rosso, Red Bull, AlphaTauri. Wins: 1. Poles: 0. Podiums: 3. Points: 309. Best qualifying: 2nd (x1). Best race: 1st (x1).

Much like Sainz, Pierre Gasly's F1 career hasn't been easy after coming through the famous Red Bull academy, but the Frenchman is now a young yet proven candidate who surely deserves to be fighting further up the field.

An F2 champion like Russell and Leclerc on this list, Gasly was chucked in the deep end when he joined Toro Rosso and the F1 grid towards the end of the 2017 season, but he did enough to earn a full-time seat and the following campaign impressed enough that he was selected as Ricciardo's replacement at Red Bull for 2019.

Being Verstappen's team-mate isn't easy, though - and Gasly was, rather unfairly you must say, chucked back to the sister team at the summer break. Since returning to Toro Rosso - now AlphaTauri - Gasly has proved he has matured and has consistently beaten his team-mate and outperformed his car's potential.

His big F1 moment to date came in 2020 with a remarkable Italian GP victory, and while it may not be as easy for him to 'break out' as a true F1 star this year with AlphaTauri perhaps not as quick as Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren, Gasly is certainly one of the brightest talents on the grid.

"It's hard to say a race winner is a breakout star but Pierre Gasly is a man that arguably could have won more races if he had stayed with the Red Bull team and had he had a better time there," said Sky F1's David Croft.

"So I'd like to think he would be a one to watch. I just fear for him that McLaren have improved, Ferrari have improved and that top six spot for Gasly may now be a top eight, top nine spot."