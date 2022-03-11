F1 Testing, Day Two in Bahrain: Ferrari top timesheet as Carlos Sainz outpaces Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Carlos Sainz impressed for Ferrari on day two of Bahrain testing

Carlos Sainz set the fastest time on the penultimate day of 2022's final pre-season test as Ferrari continued to show signs of real pace, once again beating rivals Red Bull and Mercedes in Bahrain.

World champion Max Verstappen was second for Red Bull with Lewis Hamilton fourth for Mercedes, with the pair separated by Lance Stroll, who produced an encouraging display for Aston Martin.

While Sainz himself warned on Friday that Mercedes could be holding back performance for next weekend's season-opener at the same circuit, Ferrari enjoyed another impressive day to maintain the form they've shown since Formula One's all-new cars were first revealed at a 'shakedown' in Barcelona two weeks ago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sainz tops the timing in the afternoon session of the second Bahrain Test in his Ferrari Sainz tops the timing in the afternoon session of the second Bahrain Test in his Ferrari

Sainz's time of 1:33.532 was nearly half a second quicker than Pierre Gasly's pace-setter for AlphaTauri on day one, and a similar margin ahead of his nearest rivals on Friday.

Despite Lando Norris finishing seventh, McLaren's track time was severely limited for a second successive day by an issue with their brakes, which has left them awaiting the delivery of revised parts from the team's UK factory.

A dramatic fire on Nicholas Latifi's car saw Williams complete just 12 laps, while Alfa Romeo and Haas, who welcomed back Kevin Magnussen to the cockpit, were both hampered again by technical issues.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicolas Latifi's rear brakes catch fire on his Williams during the second day of testing in Bahrain so he grabs an extinguisher and helps put the flames out Nicolas Latifi's rear brakes catch fire on his Williams during the second day of testing in Bahrain so he grabs an extinguisher and helps put the flames out

Esteban Ocon finished fifth after topping the morning timesheet for Alpine, who appeared to enjoy an improved day of performance despite the Frenchman later forcing a red flag with a "precautionary" stop on track.

Bahrain pre-season test: Day Two timesheet Driver Team Time Tyres Laps 1) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:33.532 C4 (soft) 60 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.479 C4 86 3) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.532 C4 70 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.609 C5 (very soft) 47 5) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.744 C4 111 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.834 C3 54 7) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.000 C3 44 8) Lando Norris McLaren +1.077 C3 60 9) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.488 C3 46 10) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +3.270 C3 120 11) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +3.455 C2 (hard) 25 12) Mick Schumacher Haas +4.314 C2 23 13) George Russell Mercedes +5.053 Prototype 67 14) Nicholas Latifi Williams +6.313 Prototype 12 15) Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo +6.452 Prototype 48

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.