Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver tests positive for Covid-19
Australian Daniel Ricciardo is continuing to isolate in Bahrain in accordance with local regulations; under the regulations, he will be released in time for next weekend's season-opening Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix
Last Updated: 11/03/22 7:16pm
McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling unwell from Wednesday onwards in Bahrain.
Ricciardo is continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations. Under these regulations, he will be released in time for next weekend's Formula 1 season-opening Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.
McLaren Racing's team statement also revealed that Ricciardo is already beginning to feel better.
Lando Norris will remain in the MCL36 for the final day of the official pre-season test in Bahrain on Saturday, which is live on Sky Sports F1.
"Better this week than next," Ricciardo said on his Twitter channel.
"Unfortunate to miss the test, but I'm starting to feel better. I'll stay isolated and just focus on next weekend.
"Big thanks to Lando and McLaren for the heavy lifting, I owe you some beers [milk for Lando]. Appreciate the well wishes from everyone."
Bahrain pre-season test: Day Two timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Tyres
|Laps
|1) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:33.532
|C4 (soft)
|60
|2) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.325
|C4
|60
|3) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.804
|C4
|86
|4) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.857
|C4
|70
|5) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.934
|C5 (very soft)
|47
|6) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.069
|C4
|111
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.159
|C3
|54
|8) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.402
|C3
|60
|9) Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+2.813
|C3
|46
|10) Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+3.595
|C3
|120
|11) Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+3.780
|C2 (hard)
|25
|12) Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+4.639
|C2
|23
|13) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+5.378
|Prototype
|67
|14) Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+6.638
|Prototype
|12
|15) Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|+6.777
|Prototype
|48
During Friday's testing, Norris finished eighth fastest with Kevin Magnussen taking advantage of Haas' extra hour as he set the fastest time of the day.
Haas were granted the additional time on track after they missed the opening Thursday morning session due to travel delays.
In contrast to Haas' time, Norris' track time for McLaren was severely limited for the second day in succession. The team have been hindered by an issue with their brakes and are awaiting the delivery of revised parts from their UK factory.
Coverage of the final day of pre-season testing on Saturday starts at 6:50am on Sky Sports F1.