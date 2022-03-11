Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver tests positive for Covid-19

Daniel Ricciardo is continuing to isolate but will still be able to drive in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling unwell from Wednesday onwards in Bahrain.

Ricciardo is continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations. Under these regulations, he will be released in time for next weekend's Formula 1 season-opening Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren Racing's team statement also revealed that Ricciardo is already beginning to feel better.

Lando Norris will remain in the MCL36 for the final day of the official pre-season test in Bahrain on Saturday, which is live on Sky Sports F1.

Better this week than next…

Unfortunate to miss the test, but I’m starting to feel better. I’ll stay isolated and just focus on next weekend.

Big thanks to Lando & McLaren for the heavy lifting, I owe you some beers (milk for Lando).

Appreciate the well wishes from everyone. — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) March 11, 2022

Bahrain pre-season test: Day Two timesheet Driver Team Time Tyres Laps 1) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:33.532 C4 (soft) 60 2) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.325 C4 60 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.804 C4 86 4) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.857 C4 70 5) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.934 C5 (very soft) 47 6) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.069 C4 111 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.159 C3 54 8) Lando Norris McLaren +1.402 C3 60 9) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.813 C3 46 10) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +3.595 C3 120 11) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +3.780 C2 (hard) 25 12) Mick Schumacher Haas +4.639 C2 23 13) George Russell Mercedes +5.378 Prototype 67 14) Nicholas Latifi Williams +6.638 Prototype 12 15) Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo +6.777 Prototype 48

During Friday's testing, Norris finished eighth fastest with Kevin Magnussen taking advantage of Haas' extra hour as he set the fastest time of the day.

Haas were granted the additional time on track after they missed the opening Thursday morning session due to travel delays.

In contrast to Haas' time, Norris' track time for McLaren was severely limited for the second day in succession. The team have been hindered by an issue with their brakes and are awaiting the delivery of revised parts from their UK factory.

Coverage of the final day of pre-season testing on Saturday starts at 6:50am on Sky Sports F1.