Formula 1 on Sky Sports set to be broadcast in High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time in its history

Sky Sports has revealed fans will be able to get closer to the action on track than ever before with the 2022 Formula 1 season set to be broadcast in High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time in its history.

The new Formula 1 season is here with countless talking points, new rules, new cars, new driver pairings and new rivalries, all available for fans to view in UHD HDR for the first time.

Customers simply need to say "Hello Sky, Formula 1" to Sky Glass or into their Sky Q voice remote to find all the latest news and analysis from Sky Sports F1, as well as bespoke F1 content shows Any Driven Monday and Ted's Notebook, films and documentaries including Sky Originals Duel: Hamilton v Verstappen, Race to Perfection and the latest season of Netflix's iconic behind the scenes docudrama Drive to Survive.

Bringing brighter, sharper and bolder imagery to the sport than ever before will result in a true-to-life picture for every moment of suspense, every emotion and every podium this season. The move marks Sky Sports' latest step in its ambition to make HDR the new standard.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports, said: "We are pleased to bring the 2022 Formula 1 season to life in a way fans won't have experienced before. The stunning picture quality offered through HDR will make viewing the new Formula 1 season even more exciting and impactful than ever.

"As the exclusive home of live Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland we will bring Sky customers the drama from every circuit around the world straight into the comfort of their own homes."

From this Friday 18th March, viewers can watch the beginning of the most anticipated Formula 1 season in recent history get underway as it all kicks off with the Bahrain GP this weekend.

The Sky Sports F1 team will build-up right through the week before covering all the action live from the Bahrain International Circuit, from Friday's first practice session through to Sunday's season-opening Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1 experts Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Naomi Schiff, Ted Kravitz, Natalie Pinkham, David Croft and Simon Lazenby will all be out in Bahrain bringing fans unrivalled analysis and insight.

The drivers' press conference will take place on Friday morning before both practice sessions. Then Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race - both live at 3pm - will be followed by Ted's Notebook.

Watch every race of the 2022 F1 season exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW. As always, you can also follow the action online and on the Sky Sports app.

