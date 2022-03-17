Sergio Perez says F1 drivers should be able to race with Covid-19 following Sebastian Vettel's positive test
"Going forward we should discuss whether we allow the drivers to race if the symptoms are mild," says Red Bull driver Sergio Perez; Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of this weekend's Bahrain GP with Covid-19, will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Aston Martin
Last Updated: 17/03/22 4:30pm
Sergio Perez believes Formula 1 drivers should be able to race with Covid-19 so long as their symptoms are not severe.
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of the season-opening Bahrain GP after testing positive for the virus on the eve of Friday's first practice.
Vettel, who will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Aston Martin, is the second F1 driver in the last week to contract Covid, with Daniel Ricciardo having been forced out of the final test at McLaren.
Red Bull driver Perez missed two races in 2020 due to Covid-19 and believes exceptions should be made in certain circumstances.
"Going forward we should discuss whether we allow the drivers to race if the symptoms are mild," said Perez, who once again partners Max Verstappen at Red Bull this season.
"The drivers can obviously be the judge, but I think it makes sense to have a discussion."
"There is only so much you can do... I think it's just luck-dependent. It is difficult to not do anything. I'm just very sorry for Seb and for Daniel, but it can happen to anyone."
Although there are more relaxed rules in the paddock this year and mandatory testing has been scrapped by F1, teams are continuing with the process.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said: "I'm trying to stay as disciplined as I was two years ago.
"But I'm not going to lie, it's tiring and it's tough after two years to do the same things. Some things I got used to, some things I still struggle [with].
"I just hope we get back to normality as soon as possible. It might be controversial, but I still think we need to move on a bit and get on with life. It's unfortunate for the other drivers and it could be me at any point."
