Bahrain Grand Prix Practice One: Pierre Gasly fastest in surprise F1 2022 start, Lewis Hamilton seventh

Pierre Gasly was fastest in first practice in Bahrain

Pierre Gasly topped the timesheet for AlphaTauri in the first practice session of the new Formula 1 season, as Lewis Hamilton was only seventh for Mercedes ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Gasly recorded a 1:34.193 to lead the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the day-time heat of Sakhir, while the other Mercedes of George Russell was fourth, with world champion Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull.

The drivers will return to the track for the second practice session in the Bahrain evening, when track conditions will be more representative of those the teams will face in Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The sidepod on Esteban Ocon's Alpine broke off early in Practice One, bringing out a red flag The sidepod on Esteban Ocon's Alpine broke off early in Practice One, bringing out a red flag

Bahrain GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:34.193 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.364 3) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.418 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.436 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.549 6) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.621 7) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.750 8) Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.807 9) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.835 10) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.857 11) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.860 12) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.958 13) Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.451 14) Nico Hulkenburg Aston Martin +1.622 15) Alex Albon Williams +1.730 16) Lando Norris McLaren +2.111 17) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.209 18) Mick Schumacher Haas +2.343 19) Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.611 20) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo No time

Bahrain GP live schedule on Sky Sports F1

Friday, March 18

1.20pm: F3 Qualifying

2.45pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)

4.20pm: F2 Qualifying

5pm: The F1 Show: Bahrain

Saturday, March 19

9.55am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)

2pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING

4.35pm: F2 Sprint Race

5.35pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, March 20

8.55am: F3 Feature Race

10.35am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Bahrain

3pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag: Bahrain

6pm: Ted's Notebook

7pm: Bahrain GP Highlights

