Bahrain Grand Prix Practice One: Pierre Gasly fastest in surprise F1 2022 start, Lewis Hamilton seventh
World champion Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton seventh; Ferrari continue consistent pre-season form with second and third for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz; watch Practice 2 live on Sky Sports F1 from 14:45pm
Last Updated: 18/03/22 1:23pm
Pierre Gasly topped the timesheet for AlphaTauri in the first practice session of the new Formula 1 season, as Lewis Hamilton was only seventh for Mercedes ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.
Gasly recorded a 1:34.193 to lead the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the day-time heat of Sakhir, while the other Mercedes of George Russell was fourth, with world champion Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull.
The drivers will return to the track for the second practice session in the Bahrain evening, when track conditions will be more representative of those the teams will face in Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.
More to follow...
Bahrain GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:34.193
|2) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.364
|3) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.418
|4) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.436
|5) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.549
|6) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.621
|7) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.750
|8) Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0.807
|9) Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0.835
|10) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.857
|11) Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.860
|12) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0.958
|13) Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+1.451
|14) Nico Hulkenburg
|Aston Martin
|+1.622
|15) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.730
|16) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+2.111
|17) Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+2.209
|18) Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+2.343
|19) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+2.611
|20) Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|No time
This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
Bahrain GP live schedule on Sky Sports F1
Friday, March 18
1.20pm: F3 Qualifying
2.45pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)
4.20pm: F2 Qualifying
5pm: The F1 Show: Bahrain
Saturday, March 19
9.55am: F3 Sprint Race
11.45am: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)
2pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying Build-up
3pm BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING
4.35pm: F2 Sprint Race
5.35pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday, March 20
8.55am: F3 Feature Race
10.35am: F2 Feature Race
1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Bahrain
3pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX
5pm: Chequered Flag: Bahrain
6pm: Ted's Notebook
7pm: Bahrain GP Highlights
Many of our shows will also be simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix.
All of Friday's live action can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, while Saturday's qualifying will be on the channel from 2.45pm, as well as the F2 Sprint Race (4.35pm) and Ted's Qualifying Notebook (5.35pm).