Saudi Arabian GP: Stefano Domenicali insists Formula 1 has not ignored morality in favour of commercial success

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stefano Domenicali says that F1 being in Saudi Arabia is having a positive impact but that you can't change cultures in the blink of an eye. Stefano Domenicali says that F1 being in Saudi Arabia is having a positive impact but that you can't change cultures in the blink of an eye.

Stefano Domenicali has dismissed claims that Formula 1 has put commercial success over morality ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Despite a missile attack on an oil facility just seven miles away from the Jeddah street circuit during Friday's opening practice, the second race of the season is set to go ahead as planned, while the decision to hold a race in Saudi Arabia at all has also been questioned after 81 men were executed in the country in one day a fortnight ago.

However, the Formula 1 boss argued that decisions are made with a focus on making a positive impact around the globe.

"I don't think that is a right consideration," he told Sky Sports. "No one can judge our morality, to be honest. It is a matter of putting in place all the things that have to be considered.

"Where is the line? That is the question. Our position, and it will always be, is that we believe that what we're doing will have a very positive impact in all the political situations for the best of our life and at all levels.

"This will always be the consideration we will take for our future in the sport, all over the world."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player F1 Team Principals have unanimously defended the choice to race in Saudi Arabia, despite the attack at an oil depot near the Jeddah circuit F1 Team Principals have unanimously defended the choice to race in Saudi Arabia, despite the attack at an oil depot near the Jeddah circuit

Asked whether there was a question mark over whether Saudi Arabia would host a Grand Prix again in future, Domenicali added: "It is not a matter of questions marks; it is a matter of understanding the situation.

"We are not blind, but we should not forget one thing: this country and the sport is taking a massive step forward. You cannot pretend to change a culture of more than a millennium in the blink of an eye.

"The resources that they're putting in place to move forward, you see here. Don't forget a couple of years ago, women couldn't drive, and they are here on the grid, cheering and seeing the sport. They are changing a lot of laws in order to make sure this is happening. We have to consider that.

"Of course, there are tensions inside, there are things that have to be improved. We don't want to be political on that, but I do believe that we're playing a very important role in the modernisation of this country. We are focusing on making sure it is at the centre of our agenda."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Sergio Perez claimed pole position in Saudi Arabia - the first of his Formula One career Red Bull's Sergio Perez claimed pole position in Saudi Arabia - the first of his Formula One career

Domenicali also drew a distinction between Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to the former being stripped of its Grand Prix, and Saudi Arabia's ongoing conflict with Yemen.

The 56-year-old Italian insisted that the safety of those connected to the sport would always be paramount.

"It is a matter of definition. Is a terrorist attack a war? We are talking about sport," he said. "Of course, we are in contact with all the authorities, with all the embassies, with all the right governing bodies. Of course, we will follow that, and we will never be in a situation that jeopardises the safety of our people.

"This is not the case. I'm pretty sure that something related to this situation will be considered, but in the right way. We don't have to be emotional, and I say that because I was the first when I saw the smoke just over there to say it reminds us of a lot of what we see now on TV.

"It's pretty clear, that was the connection, but as I said, rationality over everything. It has been, for sure, an intense day and sharing, with openness, is the right way to do it in the modern Formula 1."