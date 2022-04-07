Australian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Simon Lazenby and Martin Brundle look ahead to the return of the Australian Grand Prix from Melbourne. Sky F1's Simon Lazenby and Martin Brundle look ahead to the return of the Australian Grand Prix from Melbourne.

After a pulsating double header to start the new season, F1 speeds onto the Australian GP this weekend as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc renew their thrilling rivalry while Mercedes look for an upturn in form.

Returning to the calendar for the first time since 2019, the Australian GP from Melbourne's Albert Park is always a much-loved event and all the action from Round Three is live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

There is also the added twist of circuit changes, with the street track modified to promote faster and more exciting racing, with drivers predicting many more overtaking opportunities.

A trip Down Under means earlier starts, with qualifying live on Saturday from 7am and the race live on Sunday from 6am.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill said that despite Mercedes' bad start to the season, it is not impossible for them to turn it around and Lewis Hamilton become world champion. Former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill said that despite Mercedes' bad start to the season, it is not impossible for them to turn it around and Lewis Hamilton become world champion.

Martin Brundle, Ted Kravitz, Karun Chandhok, Paul Di Resta, Johnny Herbert, David Croft, Rachel Brookes and Simon Lazenby will all be in Australia providing expert analysis and insight, starting with Friday's practice and the following F1 Show which will recap all the best bits and talking points.

As always, Sky F1 subscribers can watch the action via Race Control via the red button on their TV or on the Sky Sports app.

There will also be extensive coverage on Sky Sports News and our digital platforms, while highlights to recap the action will be available through the day on Sky Sports F1.

Live Australian GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Friday, April 8

3.30am: Australian GP Practice One (session starts 4am)*

6.45am: Australian GP Practice Two (session starts 7am)*

8.10am: The F1 Show: Australia*

Saturday, April 9

3.45am: Australian GP Practice Three (session starts 4am)*

6am: Australian GP: Qualifying Build-up*

7am: AUSTRALIAN GP QUALIFYING*

8.30am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

10.15am: Australian GP Qualifying Hits

Sunday, April 10

4.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Australia*

6am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX*

8am: Chequered Flag: Australia*

9am: Ted's Notebook*

9.30am: Australian GP Replay*

*all simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event