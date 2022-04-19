Emilia Romagna GP: When to watch qualifying and both races on Sky Sports F1 as Sprint format returns

After a thrilling start to the 2022 season, Formula 1 is back in Europe for an Emilia Romagna GP with a difference this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as the exciting Sprint format returns.

The historic Imola circuit gets a modern twist this weekend as it hosts the Sprint for the fourth round of the campaign, as Charles Leclerc looks to take advantage of the extra race and points available to extend his title lead.

The Sprint means there is competitive action on all three days, and the key times on Sky Sports F1 are:

Qualifying (for the Sprint) is at 4pm on Friday, with build-up from 3.25pm

The Sprint is at 3.30pm on Saturday, with build-up from 2.30pm

The Emilia Romagna GP race is at 2pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm

As always, all the action can also be followed on Sky Sports digital and social platforms, while there will also be regular updates and analysis on Sky Sports News.

What is the Sprint and how does it change the weekend?

If you weren't a regular follower of F1 in 2021 (and if not, why not?!) then the Sprint and a change of weekend format may be new to you. But have no fear, on last year's evidence we are in for non-stop excitement and quite the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen loses two places on the opening lap of the Sprint at the Sao Paulo GP. Max Verstappen loses two places on the opening lap of the Sprint at the Sao Paulo GP.

There are two races this weekend - with Saturday's sprint race setting the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix. The Sprint is, hence the name, a shortened race, around a third of the distance of Sunday's and has three more outings on 2022's calendar after making a dramatic F1 debut last year (Silverstone, Monza, Interlagos).

And the Sprint takes a step in importance this year with more points on offer.

As opposed to last year when only the top three scored points (three for first, two for second and one for third), the top eight will all collect points in the Sprint in 2022, with eight for the winner and seven for second, with this continuing in descending order down to eighth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene gives his views on the challenges the track will bring ahead of the Italian GP this Sunday. Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene gives his views on the challenges the track will bring ahead of the Italian GP this Sunday.

They will then form their grid slots in those finishing positions on Sunday, when the regular points scoring applies.

The Sprint also has knock-on effects for the rest of the weekend, which has key action on all three days.

Qualifying takes place on Friday afternoon (4pm) and sets the grid for the Sprint rather than Sunday's race, while there are only two practice sessions instead of the usual three - one before qualifying on Friday and one before the Sprint on Saturday.

Get ready for another thrilling weekend, with Imola hosting the Sprint in 2022 first before Austria and Interlagos later this year.

Live Emilia Romagna GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Friday, April 22

9am: F3 Practice*

10.05am: F2 Practice*

11am: Drivers' Press Conference*

12pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)*

1.50pm: F3 Qualifying*

2.45pm: F2 Qualifying*

3.25pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying Build-up*

4pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying*

5:45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Saturday, April 23

9.30am: F3 Sprint Race

11am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two (session starts 11.30am)

2.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP Sprint Build-up*

3.30pm: EMILIA ROMAGNA GP: THE SPRINT*

4.50pm: F2 Sprint Race

5.45pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday, April 24

7.45am: F3 Feature Race

9.15am: F2 Feature Race*

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna

2pm: THE EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna

5pm: Ted's Notebook

6pm: Emilia Romagna GP Highlights

*simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event