When to watch the Emilia Romagna GP on Sky Sports F1
Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc in the Sprint race to put himself first on the grid for the Emilia Romagna GP at 2pm on Sunday live on Sky Sports F1;
Last Updated: 23/04/22 5:33pm
After a thrilling start to the 2022 season, Formula 1 is back in Europe for the Emilia Romagna GP and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1.
With Max Verstappen first on the grid after a dramatic Sprint race, here is all you need to know as the Dutchman attempts to fend off Charles Leclerc in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with the build-up live on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm.
As always, all the action can also be followed on Sky Sports' digital and social platforms, while there will also be regular updates and analysis on Sky Sports News.
What happened in the Sprint?
Verstappen produced a stunning late pass on Leclerc to take victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Sprint and ensure a first-place start for Sunday's race.
Verstappen, who had started ahead of Leclerc after taking pole in a wet qualifying session on Friday, lost his lead at the start as a poor getaway enabled the Ferrari to beat him to the first corner.
To the delight of the partisan Italian crowd, Leclerc looked to be cruising to victory, but his tyres started to wear in the closing stages of the 21-lap race and Verstappen took advantage to strike at the start of the penultimate lap
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Provisional Grid:
1) Max Verstappen, Red-Bull
2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3) Sergio Perez, Red-Bull
4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
5) Lando Norris, McLaren
6) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
9) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
10) Mick Schumacher, Haas
11) George Russell, Mercedes
12) Yuki Tsundoa, Alpha Tauri
13) Sebastian Vettel, Aston-Martin
14) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
15) Lance Stroll, Aston-Martin
16) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
17) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tuari
18) Alex Albon, Williams
19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams
20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
Live Emilia Romagna GP schedule on Sky Sports F1
Sunday, April 24
7.45am: F3 Feature Race
9.15am: F2 Feature Race*
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna
2pm: THE EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna
5pm: Ted's Notebook
6pm: Emilia Romagna GP Highlights
*simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event