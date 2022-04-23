When to watch the Emilia Romagna GP on Sky Sports F1

After a thrilling start to the 2022 season, Formula 1 is back in Europe for the Emilia Romagna GP and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1.

With Max Verstappen first on the grid after a dramatic Sprint race, here is all you need to know as the Dutchman attempts to fend off Charles Leclerc in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with the build-up live on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm.

What happened in the Sprint?

Verstappen produced a stunning late pass on Leclerc to take victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Sprint and ensure a first-place start for Sunday's race.

Verstappen, who had started ahead of Leclerc after taking pole in a wet qualifying session on Friday, lost his lead at the start as a poor getaway enabled the Ferrari to beat him to the first corner.

To the delight of the partisan Italian crowd, Leclerc looked to be cruising to victory, but his tyres started to wear in the closing stages of the 21-lap race and Verstappen took advantage to strike at the start of the penultimate lap

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Provisional Grid:

1) Max Verstappen, Red-Bull

2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3) Sergio Perez, Red-Bull

4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5) Lando Norris, McLaren

6) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

10) Mick Schumacher, Haas

11) George Russell, Mercedes

12) Yuki Tsundoa, Alpha Tauri

13) Sebastian Vettel, Aston-Martin

14) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

15) Lance Stroll, Aston-Martin

16) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

17) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tuari

18) Alex Albon, Williams

19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

Live Emilia Romagna GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Sunday, April 24

7.45am: F3 Feature Race

9.15am: F2 Feature Race*

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna

2pm: THE EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna

5pm: Ted's Notebook

6pm: Emilia Romagna GP Highlights

*simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event