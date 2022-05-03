Tony Brooks: Former Formula 1 driver dies aged 90

Tony Brooks at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza in 1958

Former racing driver Tony Brooks, who won six Formula 1 Grand Prix races in the 1950s and 60s, has died aged 90.

Brooks, dubbed the 'Racing Dentist', was the last surviving Grand Prix winner from the 1950s following the death of Sir Stirling Moss in 2020.

Goodwood Revival announced on its official Twitter account: "We are sad to announce the passing of Tony Brooks, the last surviving Grand Prix winner from the 1950s.

Brooks (left) alongside Vanwall team-mate Stirling Moss in 1957

"Known as the 'Racing Dentist', he was one of the greatest drivers never to have been world champion despite six Grand Prix wins. Our thoughts are with his family."

Brooks raced in 39 F1 races and finished second in the world drivers' championship with Ferrari in 1959 after finishing third the previous year with Vanwall.

Born in Dukinfield, Cheshire in 1932, Brooks, who followed his father into dentistry, secured three pole positions and 10-podium finishes during his six-year F1 career.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali also paid tribute to Brooks in a statement, which read: "I was saddened to hear the news that Tony Brooks has died.

"He was part of a special group of drivers who were pioneers and pushed the boundaries at a time of great risk.

"He will be missed and our thoughts are with his family at this time."