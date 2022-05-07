Miami GP Qualifying: Charles Leclerc on pole ahead of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen, Mercedes struggle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc takes pole position in the Miami GP with teammate Carlos Sainz behind in second. Max Verstappen's mistake proves costly on his flying lap. Charles Leclerc takes pole position in the Miami GP with teammate Carlos Sainz behind in second. Max Verstappen's mistake proves costly on his flying lap.

Championship leader Charles Leclerc will start on pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix after leading a Ferrari one-two in a fiercely-fought qualifying as top spot slipped through Max Verstappen's fingers.

With drivers pushing the limits of the fast new street track that surrounds Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, Verstappen had led heading into the tense final laps before behind leapfrogged Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Trying to retaliate, Verstappen - Leclerc's closest title rival - made a critical error through the first sector on his own final lap of Q3.

Leclerc eventually topped the shootout by 0.2seconds from Sainz and Verstappen, taking his third pole in the season's first five races, while Ferrari have their first front-row lockout since Mexico 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A closer look at Charles Leclerc's pole-clinching flying lap. A closer look at Charles Leclerc's pole-clinching flying lap.

"We are starting on pole and we need to finish the job," said Leclerc, who made a costly error at the last race in Imola. Verstappen, meanwhile, focused on the positives despite his mistake and insisted he was "surprised" he was even in the fight for pole after missing much of Friday's running.

Mercedes, having topped Friday to prompt hopes of a three-team fight, were never in contention in Saturday's qualifying and Lewis Hamilton was their lead car in sixth and 0.8s off the pace.

George Russell, who was fastest in Practice Two, didn't even make Q3, knocked out in 12th as he complained of "bouncing" and having "no confidence" in a W13 car that was no match for the Ferrari and Red Bulls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Karun Chandhok takes a closer look at the final qualifying laps of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Sky Sports' Karun Chandhok takes a closer look at the final qualifying laps of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo were other the surprise Q2 casualties.

Hamilton, while returning to Q3, will start behind former team-mate Valtteri Bottas on the third row of the grid, with Lando Norris eighth.

Sunday's race is live on Sky Sports F1 at 8.30pm, with build-up from 7pm.

Miami GP Qualifying Result: Top 10

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

8) Lando Norris, McLaren

9) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

10) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Ferrari take charge of Miami GP | What happened to Merc?

The Miami GP qualifying didn't disappoint in terms of close competition at the front while it also provided another reminder that just when you think 2022 momentum is with one team, it swings to another.

Red Bull dominated the Emilia Romagna GP and the long straights were expected to suit their car, but it is Ferrari who ousted their rivals on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Horner feels it will be a fascinating contest battling the Ferrari's in the race after a small mistake cost Max Verstappen pole position. Christian Horner feels it will be a fascinating contest battling the Ferrari's in the race after a small mistake cost Max Verstappen pole position.

In fairness to Red Bull, they may well have taken pole if not for Verstappen's error at Turn Five, which prompted an expletive-laden radio message from Verstappen. After qualifying, Verstappen once again noted his disrupted Friday, which he missed much of due to reliability issues.

"We have to start making the weekends a little less difficult," said the world champion.

Mercedes, meanwhile, flattered to deceive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell says the flip-flopping performance of his Mercedes 'really doesn't make a lot of sense' after qualifying 12th in Miami, his worst of the season so far. George Russell says the flip-flopping performance of his Mercedes 'really doesn't make a lot of sense' after qualifying 12th in Miami, his worst of the season so far.

Having come into Saturday as arguably the team to beat given their Friday form, Mercedes struggled in final practice and were then distant in qualifying. Russell was on this occasion their slowest driver, and was downbeat after the session.

"We are a bit confused to be honest," he said. "Yesterday we were in the fight for pole and today we qualified P12 which is the worst qualifying of the year so it doesn't make a lot of sense."

Toto Wolff said Mercedes "worsened" their car with "experiments", while Hamilton did at least take comfort from an improved qualifying for himself. "It was a much, much better qualifying session than I've had for the last three races, so I'm grateful for that to be honest and I'll take it," said the seven-time world champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admits he's still disappointed with the car's performance after Practice Three and Qualification. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admits he's still disappointed with the car's performance after Practice Three and Qualification.

Whether Mercedes can get back in the fight at the front on this form is doubtful, with the inaugural Miami GP set to host another gripping fight between title-fighting teams and drivers.

Watch it all live on Sky Sports F1.