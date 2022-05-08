W Series: Jamie Chadwick wins again in Miami, Emma Kimilainen in more late drama

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the second W Series race from Miami Highlights of the second W Series race from Miami

Jamie Chadwick ensured the dream start to her W Series title defence by claiming a Miami double with a lights-to-flag victory in Race Two.

In a much more dominant display from the Briton after a closely-fought opener on Saturday, Chadwick led every lap of Sunday's race from pole and she has taken the maximum points from the all-female series' first weekend of the season.

Chadwick won by almost three seconds from Nerea Marti, while Alice Powell was third despite contact with Emma Kimilainen on the penultimate lap.

In more late drama for Kimilainen after she crashed at the end of Saturday's opener, the Finnish driver - who battled Marti fiercely for second - spun at Turn 17 and Powell couldn't avoid her.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Chadwick talks after her second W Series win in Miami and is joined by Nerea Marti and Alice Powell who made up the podium places Jamie Chadwick talks after her second W Series win in Miami and is joined by Nerea Marti and Alice Powell who made up the podium places

With a broken wing, she still held on to a much-needed podium after her Saturday DNF.

Kimilainen still managed to finish fifth, while Chloe Chambers was the highest-placed rookie in 10th.

W Series returns at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from May 20-22.