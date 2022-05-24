Monaco Grand Prix: When is practice, qualifying and the race in Monte Carlo live on Sky Sports?

Max Verstappen was victorious at last year's Monaco GP

After a dramatic Spanish GP saw the lead change hands in both the drivers' and constructors' championships, Formula 1 returns to Monte Carlo for the glitz and glamour of the Monaco Grand Prix.

It's off to the Circuit de Monaco for the seventh round of the 2022 season, with the latest chapter set to be written of what promises to be a thrilling title race between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

All of the action will be live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend, with the race taking place on Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

There's also F2 action throughout the weekend, while Sunday's race will be followed by live coverage of The Indianapolis 500 from the United States.

The championship picture heading into Monaco

Last year's Monaco winner - and world champion - Verstappen arrives in the principality buoyed by three consecutive race victories that have enabled him to leapfrog Leclerc in what is developing into a spectacular title race.

Verstappen's Red Bull was plagued by reliability issues to start the season, but it was Leclerc's turn to suffer on Sunday as the failure of his Ferrari engine force him to retire from the dominant position he had established after sealing pole and beating the Dutchman to the first corner.

Drivers' standings (top seven) after six races Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 110 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 104 3) Sergio Perez Red Bull 85 4) George Russell Mercedes 74 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 65 6) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 46 7) Lando Norris McLaren 39

Constructors' standings (top four) after six races Team Points 1) Red Bull 195 2) Ferrari 169 3) Mercedes 120 4) McLaren 50

Verstappen holds a six-point lead over Leclerc, while a one-two from his team-mate Sergio Perez in Barcelona has given Red Bull a 26-point advantage over Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

It wasn't a totally trouble-free afternoon for Verstappen, who had problems activating his DRS during the race, and also benefitted from Perez allowing him to pass under team orders.

While nobody wants to see retirements, the top teams' inability to get on top of their reliability at this stage of the season is adding constant jeopardy and an extra dose of drama to F1 viewing.

Can Leclerc end home GP curse?

After failing to add to his two victories in the opening three races of the season, Leclerc will be desperate to get back on the top of the podium, but there will be added pressure on the 24-year-old as he returns to his home circuit.

In three F1 appearances in Monaco, Leclerc has failed to finish a race at the track, with a couple of errors mixed in with a lot of bad luck having hampered him.

Just a couple of weeks ago there was further evidence that Leclerc's Monaco 'curse' remains, as the brakes failed on a vintage Niki Lauda Ferrari he was performing an exhibition drive at the Monaco Historique, leaving him in the barriers once more.

While Leclerc will undoubtedly be eyeing victory. just seeing the chequered flag would mark an improvement on his previous efforts on the streets where he grew up.

Will Mercedes maintain momentum?

Mercedes finally made a leap forward in Barcelona, with George Russell finishing third and Lewis Hamilton surging through the field to take fifth after an early clash with Kevin Magnussen.

Russell didn't quite have the pace to compete with the Red Bulls, and was left more helpless by their ability to put Verstappen and Perez on different strategies.

While Russell once more finished ahead of his team-mate Hamilton, the seven-time world champion produced perhaps the drive of the day in Barcelona as he looked set to finish fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz, before a late water leak forced him to drop back a position.

Hamilton's excitement afterwards was evident as he described the comeback drive as "better than a win", while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Hamilton could have been competing for victory if it weren't for his lap one incident.

Whether or not Mercedes can build enough speed to get back into the world championship contention remains in major doubt, but it appears they will at least play some role in the title race by having the ability to take points from Red Bull and Ferrari on a regular basis.

Follow the Monaco Grand Prix on Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season, and it continues with the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

All the action - from Friday's two practice sessions (1pm and 4pm) through to Saturday's final practice (12pm) and qualifying (3pm) and Sunday's Grand Prix (2pm) - is live on the channel, while as always you can also follow the action online via the Sky Sports App.

Sky Sports F1's full TV schedule

All the Monaco GP is live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1, while viewers will also be treated to the world-famous Indianapolis 500 on Sunday night.

Thursday, May 26

4.05pm: F2 Practice

Friday, May 27

10.35am: F2 Qualifying

12.30pm: Monaco GP Practice One (session starts 1pm)*

3.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)*

5.10pm: The F1 Show

Saturday, May 28

11.45am: Monaco GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)*

2pm: Monaco GP Qualifying Build-up*

3pm: MONACO GP QUALIFYING*

4.35pm: F2 Sprint Race

5.35pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, May 29

8.45am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Monaco GP Build-up*

2pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Monaco

5pm: Ted's Notebook

6pm: Monaco GP Highlights

7pm: The Indianapolis 500

*simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event