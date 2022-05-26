Bernie Ecclestone: Former F1 CEO arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun

Bernie Ecclestone was arrested late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, local police said on Thursday.

The Brazilian police found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in Ecclestone's luggage during an X-ray screening, police said in a statement, adding that he was then arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.

Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time, police said. The 91-year-old paid bail and was freed to travel to Switzerland.

Ecclestone is married to Brazilian-born Fabiana Ecclestone, an FIA vice-president and member of the World Motor Sport Council.

They attended several events in Brazil in May, including a local Stock Car race in the countryside near Sao Paulo and a meeting with triple world champion Nelson Piquet in Brasilia.