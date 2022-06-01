FIA confirm departure of F1 chief Peter Bayer and appoint former Mercedes advisor Shaila-Ann Rao

The FIA have confirmed the departure of Peter Bayer, their most senior F1 official.

Bayer had been the FIA's F1 executive director and newly-appointed head of single seaters, and was given a key role in looking into last year's controversial Abu Dhabi finale and ensuring changes afterwards.

F1's governing body have now revealed he has left his role, with Shaila-Ann Rao replacing him on an "interim basis".

Rao was the FIA's Legal Director from 2016 to 2018 and was formerly the legal director of the Mercedes F1 Team and special advisor to team boss Toto Wolff.

A statement from the FIA on Bayer read: "The FIA warmly thanks him for the achievements he has contributed to the development of motor sport over the last five years.

"In particular, he has supervised, with the entire Sport Division, the building of the single-seater pyramid from Karting to F1, the creation of the new World Rally-Raid Championship, as well as improving safety and sustainability in all disciplines.

"The FIA wishes him all the best for the future."

Bayer recently oversaw the investigation into the events of the 2021, as incorrect implementation of the Safety Car from then race director Michael Masi led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to clinch the title.

Masi left his role in February this year and Bayer assisted new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem with the new structure, as two race directors now rotate to officiate F1.