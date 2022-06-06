Azerbaijan Grand Prix: When is practice, qualifying and the race in Baku, live on Sky Sports?
Max Verstappen leads Charles Leclerc by nine points in the title standings; Sergio Perez sits just six points behind Leclerc heading to the race he won last year; the whole Baku weekend is live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 12pm
Last Updated: 06/06/22 2:55pm
Now the dust has settled on a dramatic weekend in Monaco, F1 heads to the Azerbaijan GP as the drivers prepare to take on another street circuit.
It is off to Baku for round eight of the 2022 season as the battle for the drivers' championship increasingly looks like a three-horse race, with Sergio Perez sitting just six points behind Charles Leclerc and 15 points behind Max Verstappen after his victory in Monaco.
The whole weekend is live only on Sky Sports F1, with an earlier Sunday race start at 12pm.
The action will get underway on Friday, with Practice One at 12pm followed by Practice Two at 2.45pm. Saturday brings Practice Three at 11.45am, finishing with what should be an intense qualifying at 2pm.
Azerbaijan GP Winners: 2016-2021
|2016
|Nico Rosberg
|2017
|Daniel Ricciardio
|2018
|Lewis Hamilton
|2019
|Valtteri Bottas
|2021
|Sergio Perez
Baku is known for its speed and drama, the 51 lap, 6.003 kilometre City Circuit featuring a long main straight where drivers will be looking to use the slipstream. Intense strategic battles between Verstappen and Leclerc, the likes of which we have already seen this season, are surely on the cards again.
Last year saw Verstappen lead the race until five laps to go, when he crashed out, before Lewis Hamilton locked up on the 50th lap, sending him down the order and giving Perez a second career win.
After an error-ridden weekend in Monaco, Ferrari will be hoping they can get Leclerc back to winning ways, the title contender admitting that his team "cannot afford" to make any more mistakes.
Elsewhere, Mercedes will be hoping the fast track will be more suited to their W13, which struggled around Monaco's slow corners, while Red Bull have the new challenge of balancing two title contenders.
All the action from Baku is live on the channel, while as always you can also follow the action online via the Sky Sports App.
June 12, 2022, 11:55am
Sky Sports F1's Full Schedule
Friday June 10
9:35 am: F2 Practice
10:25am: Driver's Press Conference
11:40am: Practice One
1:25pm: F2 Qualifying
2:45pm: Practice Two
4:15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday June 11
10:20am: F2 Sprint
11:45am: Practice Three
2pm: Qualifying
Sunday June 12
8:30 am: F2 Feature Race
10:30 am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan
12pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX
2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan
3:30pm: Azerbaijan GP Highlights