Azerbaijan Grand Prix: When is practice, qualifying and the race in Baku, live on Sky Sports?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix coverage gets underway from Friday, with the main race taking place on Sunday at 12pm

Now the dust has settled on a dramatic weekend in Monaco, F1 heads to the Azerbaijan GP as the drivers prepare to take on another street circuit.

It is off to Baku for round eight of the 2022 season as the battle for the drivers' championship increasingly looks like a three-horse race, with Sergio Perez sitting just six points behind Charles Leclerc and 15 points behind Max Verstappen after his victory in Monaco.

The whole weekend is live only on Sky Sports F1, with an earlier Sunday race start at 12pm.

The action will get underway on Friday, with Practice One at 12pm followed by Practice Two at 2.45pm. Saturday brings Practice Three at 11.45am, finishing with what should be an intense qualifying at 2pm.

Azerbaijan GP Winners: 2016-2021 2016 Nico Rosberg 2017 Daniel Ricciardio 2018 Lewis Hamilton 2019 Valtteri Bottas 2021 Sergio Perez

Baku is known for its speed and drama, the 51 lap, 6.003 kilometre City Circuit featuring a long main straight where drivers will be looking to use the slipstream. Intense strategic battles between Verstappen and Leclerc, the likes of which we have already seen this season, are surely on the cards again.

Last year saw Verstappen lead the race until five laps to go, when he crashed out, before Lewis Hamilton locked up on the 50th lap, sending him down the order and giving Perez a second career win.

After an error-ridden weekend in Monaco, Ferrari will be hoping they can get Leclerc back to winning ways, the title contender admitting that his team "cannot afford" to make any more mistakes.

Elsewhere, Mercedes will be hoping the fast track will be more suited to their W13, which struggled around Monaco's slow corners, while Red Bull have the new challenge of balancing two title contenders.

Friday June 10

9:35 am: F2 Practice

10:25am: Driver's Press Conference

11:40am: Practice One

1:25pm: F2 Qualifying

2:45pm: Practice Two

4:15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday June 11

10:20am: F2 Sprint

11:45am: Practice Three

2pm: Qualifying

Sunday June 12

8:30 am: F2 Feature Race

10:30 am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan

12pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan

3:30pm: Azerbaijan GP Highlights