Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in Baku after Ferrari engine failures

Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez to a Red Bull one-two at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Ferrari suffered a disastrous afternoon that saw both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz retire with engine failures.

After ending up on different strategies following the virtual safety car that was triggered by Sainz's retirement on lap nine, Verstappen and Leclerc looked set for another tight battle for victory, only for the other Ferrari to suffer the same fate when leading on lap 20.

From there it was a procession for Red Bull, with Perez, who led into the first corner after passing Leclerc off the line, unable to match Verstappen's pace on the Baku street circuit.

The victory sees Verstappen extend his world championship lead to 21 points, with Perez, who took an additional point for setting the fastest lap time, overtaking Leclerc for second, with the Monegasque a further 13 points back. In the constructors' championship, Red Bull's lead over Ferrari grows to 80 points.

George Russell maintained his record of finishing in the top five at every race in his debut season at Mercedes as he secured another podium, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton battled through back pain caused by his bouncing car to climb to fourth.

Pierre Gasly was fifth for AlphaTauri, with Sebastian Vettel in sixth for Aston Martin. Both Alpine drivers scored points with Fernando Alonso seventh and Esteban Ocon 10th, while Daniel Ricciardo came out on top of a race-long duel with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris to finish a place ahead of the Brit in eighth.

Azerbaijan GP: Race Result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull (fastest lap)

3) George Russell, Mercedes

4) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

6) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

9) Lando Norris, McLaren

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine