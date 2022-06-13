Canadian Grand Prix: When is the race in Montreal, live on Sky Sports?
Formula 1 heads to Canada for the ninth round of this year's championship at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve; the whole Montreal weekend is live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 7pm
Last Updated: 16/06/22 10:58am
Now the dust has settled on a dramatic weekend in Baku, Formula 1 heads to the Canadian GP as the drivers prepare to duel on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
It's off to Montreal for round nine of the 2022 season as Canada hosts a race weekend for the first time in two years.
The whole weekend is live only on Sky Sports F1, with a later Sunday race start at 7pm and build-up live from 5.30pm.
With Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both failing to finish in Baku, the standings have shifted in Drivers' Championship.
Max Verstappen extended his cushion at the top with victory in Azerbaijan, but he's now followed by team-mate Sergio Perez and not Leclerc, who has been pushed back into third.
In the Constructors' Championship things have tightened up. Red Bull and Ferrari are still out in front, but Mercedes have closed the gap to Ferrari to just 38 points.
Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season.
All the action from Montreal is live on the channel and as always, you can also follow the action online and via the Sky Sports App.
Sky Sports' F1's Full Schedule
Friday, June 17
5:30pm: Drivers' Press Conferences
6:30pm: Practice One
8:15pm: The F1 Show
9:45pm: Practice Two
Saturday, June 18
5.45pm: Practice Three
8pm: Qualifying
10:30pm: Ted's Quali Notebook
Sunday, June 19
5:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Canada
7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX
9pm: The Chequered Flag: Canada
10pm: Ted's Notebook: Canada
11pm: Canadian Grand Prix highlights