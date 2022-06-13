Canadian Grand Prix: When is the race in Montreal, live on Sky Sports?

Watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports this weekend

Now the dust has settled on a dramatic weekend in Baku, Formula 1 heads to the Canadian GP as the drivers prepare to duel on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It's off to Montreal for round nine of the 2022 season as Canada hosts a race weekend for the first time in two years.

The whole weekend is live only on Sky Sports F1, with a later Sunday race start at 7pm and build-up live from 5.30pm.

With Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both failing to finish in Baku, the standings have shifted in Drivers' Championship.

Max Verstappen extended his cushion at the top with victory in Azerbaijan, but he's now followed by team-mate Sergio Perez and not Leclerc, who has been pushed back into third.

In the Constructors' Championship things have tightened up. Red Bull and Ferrari are still out in front, but Mercedes have closed the gap to Ferrari to just 38 points.

Sky Sports' F1's Full Schedule

Friday, June 17

5:30pm: Drivers' Press Conferences

6:30pm: Practice One

8:15pm: The F1 Show

9:45pm: Practice Two

Saturday, June 18

5.45pm: Practice Three

8pm: Qualifying

10:30pm: Ted's Quali Notebook

Sunday, June 19

5:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Canada

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

9pm: The Chequered Flag: Canada

10pm: Ted's Notebook: Canada

11pm: Canadian Grand Prix highlights