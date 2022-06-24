Pierre Gasly staying at AlphaTauri for 2023 Formula 1 season with Red Bull timing 'not right'

AlphaTauri have confirmed Pierre Gasly is remaining with the team for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Gasly, highly rated through his five years in F1, had hoped for a return to the Red Bull seat but his hopes were dashed when the senior team re-signed Sergio Perez on a multi-year deal last month.

While there were reports of the Frenchman having an option in his contract to explore other possibilities, team boss Franz Tost quashed those rumours at the Canadian GP and Gasly's stay has now been confirmed.

AlphaTauri highlighted the 'excellent working relationship' in their statement, with Gasly having driven for the team - formerly known as Toro Rosso - in all of his 95 races, minus a difficult 12 with Red Bull in 2019.

Gasly added: "I have been with this team for five years now and I am proud of the journey we've been through together and the progress we have made.

"I'm happy to remain with my Scuderia AlphaTauri team. This year's new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future."

Tost said that Gasly "is definitely in the group of the best and most competitive drivers in F1"

"He has proven his abilities during all the time he has spent with us," he stated. "Undoubtedly, Pierre can play a major role in the team having a successful season next year and it will be down to us to provide him with a competitive car, so that he can continue to deliver excellent results."

Gasly is currently 11th in the drivers' standings, while AlphaTauri are seventh in the constructors' championship.

Red Bull: Timing 'not right' for Gasly return

Gasly had been angling for a return to the Red Bull team he joined in 2019 as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement, only to struggle alongside Max Verstappen with a difficult car. After being axed for Alex Albon mid-season, he has impressed since returning to the sister outfit but Perez's fine form made the Mexican's renewal - confirmed after he won the Monaco GP - an inevitability.

While Gasly would have strong suitors if let go, Red Bull were keen to keep Gasly under contract. Red Bull boss Christian Horner, speaking to Sky Sports F1 earlier this month, said the timing was just not right for a Gasly return.

"We're in the fortunate position, through the ownership of Red Bull effectively having two grand prix teams, we've been able to invest in young talent and bring them up and get drivers like Max [Verstappen], Sebastian [Vettel], Daniel [Ricciardo] and Pierre these opportunities," Horner explained.

"It was obviously a no-brainer for us and totally deserving of Checo to retain that seat. For Pierre, he remains under contract to Red Bull.

"There's another year to run on that contract. The timing wasn't right to bring him back into Red Bull Racing.

"It shows we're not afraid to step out of the scheme if a driver within the scheme, we don't feel there's one really [ready] for Red Bull Racing. I think the pairing that we have, we're happy with."