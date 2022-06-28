British Grand Prix: When is practice, qualifying and the race in Silverstone live on Sky Sports?

Silverstone - the home of British motorsport and a cornerstone of F1 since its 1950 debut - hosts the 10th round of an absorbing 2022 season, and Sky Sports has you covered from Thursday through to Sunday's race.

Max Verstappen arrives holding a 46-point lead in the Drivers' Championship standings, after making huge strides towards defending his F1 crown in recent weeks.

There's plenty to talk about over the course of the weekend; Red Bull claim Ferrari are still quickest and what will Mercedes' British drivers be able to do on a home circuit? Will reliability factors come into play?

The all-female W Series championship continues at Silverstone, with the fourth race of the season on Saturday. Coverage is live at 1.10pm and qualifying takes place on Friday at 6.10pm.

In Barcelona, reigning double champion Jamie Chadwick continued her perfect start to the season with a lights-to-flag victory and the British driver, who races for Jenner Racing, will be keen to deliver again on home soil.

On an action-packed weekend and we'll also have the return of the live F1 Show from Silverstone on Thursday, in which drivers will be joining us for more exclusive interviews. The Show will also be live on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel.

All the action can also be followed online and via our digital platforms and streams. Plus, there will also be extensive updates on Sky Sports News.

Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season and here's the full schedule for the British Grand Prix...

Sky Sports F1's British Grand Prix Schedule

Thursday, June 30

6pm: The F1 Show

Friday, July 1

9.35am: F3 Practice

10.45am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: British GP Practice One Build-up (session starts 1pm)

2.50pm: F3 Qualifying

3.35pm: British GP Practice Two Build-up (session starts 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.10pm: W Series Qualifying

Saturday, July 2

9.50am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: British GP Practice Three Build-up (session starts 12pm)

1.10pm: W Series Race

2.10pm: British GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: British GP Qualifying

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, July 3

8.30am: F3 Feature Race

10am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: British GP Build-up

3pm: THE 2022 BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: British GP reaction: Chequered Flag

6pm: Ted's Notebook

