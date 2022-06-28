Juri Vips: Red Bull terminate junior driver's contract after investigation into alleged racist slur

Juri Vips drove for Red Bull's F1 team last month during FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix

Red Bull has terminated the contract of junior driver Juri Vips after an apparent incident of racist language on the gaming platform Twitch.

Red Bull said in a statement: "Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri's contract as its test & reserve driver.

"The team do not condone any form of racism."

Vips joined the Red Bull set-up back in 2018 and drove for their F1 team last month during FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old was racing for Hitech Grand Prix in Formula 2 this season but was suspended following the incident, pending a 'full investigation' by Red Bull Racing.

The Estonian had apologised on his personal Instagram account, adding that he would "fully" cooperate with the investigation.

"I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," Vips said.

"This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

"I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will cooperate with the investigation fully."

Red Bull Racing's statement on Tuesday confirms the termination of Vips' contract, with the driver relieved of all team duties.

