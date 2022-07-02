W Series: Jamie Chadwick continues perfect start to the season with home Silverstone win

Jamie Chadwick continued her perfect start to her W Series title defence with a dominant win in front of her home fans at Silverstone.

Chadwick has now won all four races this season in the all-female series, with her championship lead up to 50 points.

Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff said on commentary that Chadwick, who has won both W Series titles, was in a "league of her own" as she romped to victory by nearly 20 seconds despite the mixed conditions.

Finland's Emma Kimilainen crossed the line in second ahead of Chadwick's British compatriot and closest title rival Abbi Pulling, though the pair are under investigation for a collision in the closing stages.

Pulling attempted a move up the inside of Kimilainen but made contact and spun her round. Pulling moved ahead for second place but, seemingly suffering with damage, Kimilainen chased her down.

Abbi Pulling overtook Emma Kimilainen after hitting her in the closing stages of the W Series race at Silverstone before Kimilainen recovered to finish second

Alice Powell started third but finished down in 14th after stalling on the formation lap, before being hit with a stop-and-go penalty.

It was Chadwick's first win in front of the British GP crowd at a sell-out Silverstone, and one that will only increase appetite for her moving up to Formula 3 and Formula 2.

Chadwick stayed in W Series for this season and says her "ultimate goal" is reaching the Formula 1 grid.

