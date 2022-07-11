Guether Steiner: Less pressure has helped Mick Schumacher turn form around

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Guenther Steiner believes a more relaxed approach has helped Mick Schumacher turn his form around Guenther Steiner believes a more relaxed approach has helped Mick Schumacher turn his form around

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes a more relaxed approach has helped Mick Schumacher turn his form around, leading to back-to-back point-scoring finishes.

Schumacher is on a roll after securing his first career points with eighth place at Silverstone, while in Styria, he scored double points again as Haas recorded their best weekend since Austria 2018.

Speaking on Any Driven Monday, Steiner said: "I cannot find something to say, this is what it was, but he already performed a lot better in Canada.

"Obviously, the qualifying was good there but the race was not so good because he retired, but in Canada he just seemed to be a lot more relaxed about everything and that comes from putting less pressure on himself which helped having these results.

"I'm 100 per cent sure about this. I saw a change in Canada where he seemed to be more relaxed about everything but hopefully now with having scored twice in a row and finishing sixth gives us more points because we desperately need them to get to sixth."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following Schumacher's frustration after the sprint race, Steiner reveals what the team dynamics are like behind the scenes within Team Haas Following Schumacher's frustration after the sprint race, Steiner reveals what the team dynamics are like behind the scenes within Team Haas

Steiner also revealed what the team dynamics are like behind the scenes within Team Haas after Schumacher's frustrations after the sprint race.

He showed strong pace throughout the 23-lap encounter at the Red Bull Ring where he held off Lewis Hamilton, working alongside team-mate Kevin Magnussen in front to stay in his DRS and help keep the seven-time world champion at bay.

But after intense pressure, Schumacher dropped out of DRS and eventually lost the position to Hamilton, crossing the line ninth, one place outside the points.

"You know race car drivers, they're all the same," said Steiner. "They always want to be in front of their team-mate. I always say you're equals and the team decides what we're going to do because the points are for the team.

"We need more points for the team to get into sixth hopefully, or fight at least for sixth. If we waste opportunities because you guys are fighting, it's not good for the team and the only entitlement they have is to work for the team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Schumacher reflects on his change in form in his recent performances as he continues to perform well Schumacher reflects on his change in form in his recent performances as he continues to perform well

Schumacher was voted Driver of the Day and speaking to Sky Sports F1 after his impressive finish, the German said: "I think sometimes a little anger helps to unlock the beast.

"I think we have been very consistent with what we have as a package and I don't think we necessarily have made a huge step forward but I think this track maybe suits our car, suits our set up and maybe also suits our driving style in some ways so it will be interesting to see how Paul Ricard goes but I'm pretty sure, hopefully we will stay strong."