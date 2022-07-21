French Grand Prix: When is practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports?
Formula 1 heads to France this weekend for round 12 of the 2022 season; watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 - Sunday's race starts at 2pm, with full build-up from 12.30pm
Last Updated: 21/07/22 11:43am
All the details for how you can watch the French Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports.
France hosts round 12 of the 2022 Formula 1 season - and Sky Sports has you covered from Thursday's drivers' press conference through to Sunday's race.
The key information for the race is:
- The French Grand Prix is live at 2pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm
- Reigning world champion Max Verstappen holds a 38-point advantage over Charles Leclerc in the Drivers' Championship standings
- Leclerc cut Verstappen's advantage by winning in Austria last time out, with Verstappen finishing second and Lewis Hamilton coming third for the third race in a row
Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season and here's the full schedule for the French Grand Prix...
Sky Sports F1's live French GP schedule
Thursday, July 21
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday, July 22
10.35am: F2 Practice
12.30pm: French GP Practice One (session starts 1pm)
3.45pm: French GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)
5.25pm: F2 Qualifying
6.10pm: W Series Qualifying
7pm: The F1 Show
Saturday, July 23
11.45am: French GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)
1.30pm: W Series Race
2.35pm: French GP Qualifying Build-up
3pm: French Grand Prix Qualifying
4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race
6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday, July 24
8.30am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: French GP Build-up
2pm: The French Grand Prix
4pm: Chequered Flag: French GP Reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
5.30pm: French GP Highlights
