French Grand Prix: When is practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports?

All the details for how you can watch the French Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports.

France hosts round 12 of the 2022 Formula 1 season - and Sky Sports has you covered from Thursday's drivers' press conference through to Sunday's race.

The key information for the race is:

The French Grand Prix is live at 2pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen holds a 38-point advantage over Charles Leclerc in the Drivers' Championship standings

Leclerc cut Verstappen's advantage by winning in Austria last time out, with Verstappen finishing second and Lewis Hamilton coming third for the third race in a row

Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season and here's the full schedule for the French Grand Prix...

Sky Sports F1's live French GP schedule

Thursday, July 21

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, July 22

10.35am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: French GP Practice One (session starts 1pm)

3.45pm: French GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.10pm: W Series Qualifying

7pm: The F1 Show

Saturday, July 23

11.45am: French GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)

1.30pm: W Series Race

2.35pm: French GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: French Grand Prix Qualifying

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, July 24

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: French GP Build-up

2pm: The French Grand Prix

4pm: Chequered Flag: French GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: French GP Highlights

Join Sky Sports F1 for extensive coverage across the French GP weekend. The race starts at 2pm on Sunday.