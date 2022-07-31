Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen storms from 10th to win ahead of Mercedes, Charles Leclerc only sixth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen gets past Charles Leclerc again who continues to struggle with the hard tyres Max Verstappen gets past Charles Leclerc again who continues to struggle with the hard tyres

Max Verstappen produced a stunning comeback drive from 10th on the grid to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and extend his title lead over Charles Leclerc, following another miserable Sunday for the Ferrari driver.

In a captivating race where three teams were in contention for the win, Verstappen fought back from his reliability-hampered qualifying with stonking pace and smart Red Bull strategy, and then passed Leclerc twice - before and after a nervy spin in slippery conditions - to essentially seal his victory with 25 laps remaining.

To make matters worse for Leclerc, the victim of more questionable pit-stop calls from Ferrari, he would eventually finish a meagre sixth, meaning Verstappen has a mighty 80-point title lead heading into F1's summer break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen crosses the line to secure a brilliant victory from 10th on the grid with Lewis Hamilton finishing second! Max Verstappen crosses the line to secure a brilliant victory from 10th on the grid with Lewis Hamilton finishing second!

There was a surprise repeat of the podium in France as Lewis Hamilton, who also enjoyed a fine recovery from seventh, was second ahead of pole-sitter George Russell, with Mercedes celebrating another double podium in Ferrari's avoidable absence.

Leclerc had started third and after overcutting team-mate Carlos Sainz, ended Russell's creditable resistance for the lead on Lap 31. At that stage he appeared primed to bounce back from his Paul Ricard crash to take a championship-boosting win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell passes Charles Leclerc and is up to P2 as things go from bad to worse for Ferrari. George Russell passes Charles Leclerc and is up to P2 as things go from bad to worse for Ferrari.

But trying to respond to Verstappen's pace, Ferrari stopped Leclerc onto the hard tyre and left him as a sitting duck to the Red Bull and indeed their other rivals.

Leclerc called the strategy a "disaster" and pitted again to finish behind Sergio Perez, who was the only Red Bull, Mercedes or Ferrari driver not to hold the lead at some stage.

Sainz was fourth as, like Russell, he was overtaken by Hamilton in the closing stages as the seven-time world champion flew on the soft tyres.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell can't hold off Lewis Hamilton for very long who is now up to P2 at the Hungarian GP. George Russell can't hold off Lewis Hamilton for very long who is now up to P2 at the Hungarian GP.

Lando Norris couldn't hold his starting position of fourth but did well to hold off the Alpines for seventh, with McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo a disappointing 15th and picking up a penalty for a Lance Stroll clash.

Hungarian GP Race Result: Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) George Russell, Mercedes

4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7) Lando Norris, McLaren

8) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

9) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

What's next in F1 2022?

The sport now embarks on a four-week summer break before the Belgian GP on August 28. The race at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps kickstarts a European triple header with Zandvoort and Monza.

Every race is live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1.