Formula 1 confirms Belgian Grand Prix to remain on 2023 calendar

Formula 1 has confirmed the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the sport's calendar for 2023.

There had been speculation that the 2022 race, taking place on Sunday at Spa, could be the last at the historic venue.

However, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the race, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali confirmed that a one-year extension had been agreed.

"The Belgian GP will be in the calendar of 2023," Domenicali said.

Spa has been a much-loved F1 track by drivers and fans for more than 70 years - off the calendar in just six seasons since the championship's inception in 1950 - but the introduction of new races had left it in danger of falling off the schedule.

Asked about the race's future beyond 2023, Domenicali added: "We will see, we do step-by-step now. We have to be very, very happy to share that information, and we have to congratulate the job they've done.

"You've seen the investment that they did, you see the number of people that are coming here.

"We always said that the races that are a part of our tradition have a very important space in the calendar, and this is a fact that we wanted to share."

A new race in Las Vegas is already confirmed for 2023, a South African GP is believed to be in the pipeline, while the Chinese and Qatar GPs are also set to return next year.

There is a 24-race limit for the 2023 season and as there are already 22 rounds this year, that has left races without confirmed contracts for the campaign in doubt.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: "We're happy also with Belgium.

"Let's enjoy the moment for next year and for the future I'm sure Stefano will make the right decision."