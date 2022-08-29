Dutch Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports
Watch the Dutch GP all live on Sky Sports F1 this week as a spectacular European triple-header continues at Zandvoort; Qualifying at 2pm on Saturday, race at 2pm on Sunday with extensive build-up from 12:30pm
Last Updated: 29/08/22 1:13pm
Formula 1's spectacular European triple-header continues this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen makes his homecoming as world champion at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Verstappen continued his impeccable form with his ninth victory in 14 races this season as F1 resumed after its four-week summer break at the Belgian GP.
The Dutchman will now race at his home Grand Prix as a world champion for the first time, with masses of fans dressed in orange expected to greet him at Zandvoort.
Sky Sports F1 is your home for the whole weekend, from the drivers' press conference on Thursday right through to Friday's opening practice sessions, Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's showpiece race.
The key times are:
- Qualifying is live at 2pm on Saturday, September 3, with build-up from 1pm
- The race is live at 2pm on Sunday, September 4, with build-up from 12:30pm
Ferrari will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing weekend at Spa, with Charles Leclerc looking to reduce Verstappen's 98-point lead over him in the world championship.
Lewis Hamilton will also arrive in the Netherlands with a point to prove, after a first-lap crash with Fernando Alonso - that the Brit later accepted responsibility for - saw him retire for the first time this season.
As well as watching the action on Sky Sports F1, you can watch it all on the move via Sky Go or the Sky Sports App. There will also be regular updates on Sky Sports digital platforms, and Sky Sports News.
Sky Sports F1's live Dutch GP schedule
Thursday, September 1
12:30pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday, September 2
7.55am: F3 Practice
9.05am: F2 Practice
11am: Dutch GP Practice One (session starts 11:30am)
12.55pm: F3 Qualifying
1.55pm: F2 Qualifying
2.40pm: Dutch GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)
4.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday, September 3
9.20am: F3 Sprint Race
10.45am: Dutch GP Practice Three (session starts 11pm)
1pm: Dutch GP Qualifying Build-up
2pm: DUTCH GP QUALIFYING
3.55pm: F2 Sprint Race
5pm: Ted's Quali Notebook
Sunday, September 4
7.40am: F3 Feature Race
9.15am: F2 Feature Race
11:05am: Porsche Supercup
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP Build-up
2pm: THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP Reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
6pm: Dutch GP Highlights