Dutch Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports

Formula 1's spectacular European triple-header continues this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen makes his homecoming as world champion at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen continued his impeccable form with his ninth victory in 14 races this season as F1 resumed after its four-week summer break at the Belgian GP.

The Dutchman will now race at his home Grand Prix as a world champion for the first time, with masses of fans dressed in orange expected to greet him at Zandvoort.

The two opening practice sessions have left Verstappen and Red Bull with a few questions to answer, after their car did not look as comfortable on track as it had in Belgium.

Sky Sports F1 is your home for the whole weekend, from the drivers' press conference on Thursday right through to Friday's opening practice sessions, Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's showpiece race.

The key times are:

Qualifying is live at 2pm on Saturday, September 3, with build-up from 1pm

The race is live at 2pm on Sunday, September 4, with build-up from 12:30pm

Ferrari will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing weekend at Spa, with Charles Leclerc looking to reduce Verstappen's 98-point lead over him in the world championship. Topping the second practice session will have helped Leclerc and Carlos Sainz believe that better things are on the way this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton arrived in the Netherlands with a point to prove, after a first-lap crash with Fernando Alonso - that the Brit later accepted responsibility for - saw him retire for the first time this season.

Alongside his Mercedes' team-mate George Russell, Hamilton found speed on a more favourable track layout during the first two practice sessions.

As well as watching the action on Sky Sports F1, you can watch it all on the move via Sky Go or the Sky Sports App. There will also be regular updates on Sky Sports digital platforms, and Sky Sports News.

Sky Sports F1's live Dutch GP schedule

Saturday, September 3

9.20am: F3 Sprint Race

10.45am: Dutch GP Practice Three (session starts 11am)

1pm: Dutch GP Qualifying Build-up

2pm: DUTCH GP QUALIFYING

3.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

5pm: Ted's Quali Notebook

Sunday, September 4

7.40am: F3 Feature Race

9.15am: F2 Feature Race

11:05am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP Build-up

2pm: THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

6pm: Dutch GP Highlights