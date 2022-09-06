Formula 3 give four female drivers opportunity of a one-day test as part of diversity plan

Abbi Pulling is one of four female drivers who will take part in a F3 test

Formula 3 have announced that W Series drivers Abbi Pulling, Chloe Chambers and Tereza Babickova, along with Formula 4 and Formula Regional driver Hamda Al Qubaisi, will take part in a Formula 3 test this month.

Taking place on September 16 and 17 at Magny-Cours, France, it is the second test of it's kind and is to be used as part of a larger diversity plan across the FIA single-seater pyramid to give better access to more female drivers.

Each driver will be testing for a full day, with two cars on track per day, with the aim to introduce them to the category, its car and different set-ups, along with the demands and challenges of its environment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the most dramatic moments from the fourth race of the 2022 W Series at Silverstone. A look back at the most dramatic moments from the fourth race of the 2022 W Series at Silverstone.

On the first day, Pulling and Al Qubaisi will take the wheel, while Chambers and Babickova will get their first taste of the F3 car on the second day.

FIA Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel said it is a test, not to assess the performance of the drivers, but to give them a more in depth understanding of an F3 car and what it entails.

"It's very important to us to ensure that more and more female drivers join our championship," he said.

"Diversity is one of our key discussions regarding the future of motorsport.

"We initiated these dedicated F3 tests last year, with Nerea Marti, Doriane Pin, Irina Sidorkova and Maya Weug, who all said how beneficial this one-day test had been to their understanding of the demands of our championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton showed his support for the W Series at the Hungarian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton showed his support for the W Series at the Hungarian Grand Prix

"We selected four new drivers for this year, as we follow closely not only the W Series, but also female drivers in other categories.

"The purpose of this test is not to compare their performance, but it is an opportunity for them to understand what is required from an F3 driver from every aspect, so that they can prepare for the challenges when they progress to our championship, hopefully in the near future."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the sixth race of the 2022 W Series in Budapest, find out how Racing X driver Abbi Pulling got into motorsports and her plans for a future in Formula 1. Ahead of the sixth race of the 2022 W Series in Budapest, find out how Racing X driver Abbi Pulling got into motorsports and her plans for a future in Formula 1.

Pulling, who is one of the rising stars of the W Series, expressed her gratitude at the opportunity and the learning opportunities she hopes it will provide.

"I'm very excited to test the F3 car around Magny-Cours and I am very grateful for this opportunity given to me," Pulling said.

"I hope to make the most out of the day and understand further what it will take to get to the next step and where I aim to hopefully compete one day.

"To get the chance to drive this kind of machinery means a lot to me and I'm expecting it to be very different to what I am used to driving.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Meet the drivers battling it out for glory in the 2022 W Series. Meet the drivers battling it out for glory in the 2022 W Series.



"However, I'm looking forward to the challenge and trust that I will get the support I need from the team to adapt and learn as much as possible."

The test comes with support from high up the FIA pyramid with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali praising it as an opportunity for the four drivers to "demonstrate their potential" as the sport looks to see female drivers take "competitive seats" in the future.

"Providing more opportunities for women drivers across single-seater racing is a key priority for all of us at Formula 1 and across the whole sport," Domenicali said.

"This test, the second of its kind, will provide real opportunity for these four talented drivers to demonstrate their potential to teams and make the case for a competitive seat in years to come."